Drivers on the crucial M2 motorway route in Kent have been issued an urgent warning as a major incident involving a vehicle breakdown has resulted in six-mile tailbacks and standstill traffic.

The disruption occurred after a vehicle broke down, leading to the closure of lanes on the M2 eastbound between Junction 5 at Sittingbourne and Junction 6 at Faversham. Traffic officers and recovery agents are on the scene, working tirelessly to clear the affected vehicle and restore normal traffic flow.

The incident has caused significant congestion, with motorists reporting being trapped in queues stretching over six miles. According to Traffic England, these delays are expected to persist throughout the morning rush hour, further exacerbating the traffic chaos.

The M2 motorway serves as a crucial artery for commuters travelling to London and across Kent, making the disruption particularly impactful during peak travel times.

National Highways: South East has issued warnings to drivers, advising them to anticipate lengthy delays on their journeys due to the lane closures resulting from the breakdown. The organization assured the public that efforts are underway to address the situation promptly.

While normal traffic conditions are anticipated to resume after 11:15 am, drivers are urged to exercise patience and consider alternative routes if possible.

Throughout the morning, drivers across Kent have encountered delays on various routes, including the A249 Southbound between A2 Key Street and M2 J5 (Stockbury Roundabout), and the A2 London bound between M2 J1 and B255 Bean Lane.

In addition to the ongoing breakdown incident, drainage works on the M2 between J5 and J7 are contributing to traffic disruptions, with intermittent closures expected until July 2024.

Further complicating the situation, severe delays have been reported on the A27 eastbound between the A270 (Falmer) and the B2123 (Amex Stadium) due to a collision involving multiple vehicles. Sussex Police are at the scene, and drivers should anticipate delays of up to 60 minutes.

Motorists are advised to stay updated on traffic conditions, plan their journeys accordingly, and remain vigilant while navigating the affected areas.