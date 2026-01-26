Watch Live

DRUGS LINE CUT OFF Drug Dealer Jailed for Over Four Years in High Wycombe Crackdown

  • Updated: 04:48
  • , 26 January 2026

Lucas Gomes Busted Running Heroin Line

Lucas Gomes, 25, with no fixed address, has been locked up for four years and three months after pleading guilty to supplying heroin in High Wycombe. The Reading Crown Court handed down the sentence following a swift police probe.

Gomes also admitted to possessing a Class B drug and driving without insurance. On top of jail time, he was ordered to hand over £490.43 in seized cash.

Police Track Down Dealer with High-Tech Help

The saga began on 23 September 2025 when Gomes was running a drugs operation. He tried to ditch his phone to avoid capture, but a specially trained police dog sniffed it out. This led to his arrest the very next day.

Police Vow to Keep Chasing Drug Dealers

PC Matthew Pepper of the High Wycombe Proactive Team said: “I am pleased that Gomes pleaded guilty to this drug supply offence and has now been given a substantial prison sentence as a result. We remain absolutely committed to rooting out drug dealers in our communities and will never tire in our pursuit of those who seek to cause such harm.”

He urged locals with information on drug crimes to come forward: “You can report confidentially online, ring 101, or tell the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

