Crack and Heroin Dealer Gets Three Years

Courtney Daley, 26, from Trowbridge, has been jailed for three years following a South Wales Police investigation. The Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court sentenced him on January 26 after he pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

Crack Cocaine Texts Land Him in Hot Water

Daley ran a drug line blasting bulk text adverts pushing crack and heroin, with messages like “live the best of both.” Police traced the adverts back to him, leading to his arrest and a raid on his home on December 29.

Police Crack Down on Drug Dealers

Detective Constable Jac Homan said, “We are committed to finding those responsible for the spread of drugs in our force area. I’m pleased to see Daley held accountable.” She added, “Drug dealers often exploit vulnerable people, and every conviction helps keep our communities safer.”

Call Out Suspicious Activity

South Wales Police urge anyone with concerns about drug dealing or organised crime targeting young or vulnerable people to speak up. You don’t need proof—just suspicion.