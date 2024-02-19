Wayne Campbell, a convicted rapist with a history of violence against women, is currently on the run from prison, sparking urgent warnings from authorities. The 42-year-old absconded while on temporary release from HMP Hollesley Bay, a Category D prison in Suffolk, on Saturday, February 17.

Described as Black, 6ft2inches tall, and of a heavy build with black hair, Campbell is easily identifiable by a Playboy tattoo on his upper left arm and a cross on his right arm, according to Suffolk Constabulary. He has previous connections to the Edmonton area of North London.

Campbell’s criminal record includes a 12-year prison sentence imposed in 2015 for offences of rape and ABH (Actual Bodily Harm). His recent disappearance has prompted Suffolk Constabulary to issue a public appeal for information. Authorities caution against approaching Campbell and advise anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the police immediately at 101.

Campbell’s history of violence against women is particularly disturbing. Reports from his previous trial in 2015 revealed a series of assaults, including the rape and strangulation of a woman who had shown him kindness by offering him shelter. He subsequently admitted to four assaults on his ex-lover and handling stolen goods, while denying the rape of the second woman. However, a jury at Canterbury Crown Court convicted him after hearing harrowing details of how he strangled his victim with a dressing gown cord until she lost consciousness.

Judge Heather Norton, presiding over the case, recounted the victim’s terrifying ordeal, stating that she genuinely feared for her life during the attack. Despite the severity of his crimes, Campbell displayed no remorse, further underscoring the danger he poses to the public.

As authorities intensify efforts to locate Campbell, the public is urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings or relevant information to the police immediately. The urgency of the situation cannot be overstated, and community cooperation is crucial in ensuring Campbell is brought to justice swiftly and safely.