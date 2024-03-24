Emergency services rushed to LandMark Tower following reports of a fire engulfing a flat on the tenth floor of the tower block. Multiple fire engines and an aerial ladder have been dispatched to the scene to tackle the blaze.

The incident prompted the closure of several roads in the vicinity, following calls to the emergency services at approximately 2:30 PM. The tower block, situated on Marsh Lane, became the focal point of a rapid response from firefighting teams.

As of now, four fire engines and an aerial ladder are present at the scene, working tirelessly to control the flames and ensure the safety of residents in the building. The severity of the fire and potential damage are yet to be determined.

Authorities have initiated road closures in the area to facilitate the emergency response and ensure the safety of both residents and responders. Efforts to contain the blaze and prevent its spread are ongoing.

In light of the developing situation, further details regarding the cause of the fire and any potential injuries or evacuations are awaited. Contact has been made with the London Fire Brigade for additional information, and updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

Residents and commuters are advised to exercise caution and cooperate with emergency services personnel in the affected area. As the situation unfolds, the priority remains the safety and well-being of all individuals involved.