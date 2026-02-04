A former Doncaster prison officer has landed behind bars after sparking a forbidden fling with a prisoner at HMP Lindholme.

Forbidden Love Behind Bars

Charlotte Winstanley, 27, from Coronation Road, Doncaster, was caught in a steamy relationship with inmate Jabhari Blair. Blair, serving 12 years and six months for wounding and firearms offences, sparked alarm when their secret affair came to light.

Scandal Exposed by CCTV and Searches

Prison staff raised the alarm, triggering a probe that revealed inappropriate contact via CCTV footage.

Searching Blair’s cell uncovered cannabis, a mobile phone, and a USB stick—items strictly banned.

Winstanley was found to have smuggled the phone into prison; it was traced back to her.

Intimate texts, images, and videos exchanged between the pair were uncovered after investigators analysed Winstanley’s emails and phone records. She even detailed how she snuck the phone inside.

Sentenced for Misconduct and Smuggling

After her suspension and arrest in November 2022, cops raided her car and home. They seized love letters and photos of Blair from her bedroom. Both Winstanley and Blair refused to comment when questioned by police.

Winstanley faced charges for wilful misconduct in public office and transmitting images from inside the prison without permission. Blair pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis, a mobile phone, and a USB device while in prison.

Jail Time for Both

On Monday (2 February), Sheffield Crown Court sentenced Winstanley to two and a half years in prison. Blair received an additional 13-month sentence to run consecutive to his current term.

The scandal serves as a stark warning about the dangers of blurred lines behind bars.