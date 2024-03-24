Former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro reported to a Florida prison on Tuesday to commence his four-month sentence for contempt of Congress. The 74-year-old economist, who served as a key member of the Trump administration, is now the highest-ranking former official to face incarceration in connection with actions related to the 2020 election.

Navarro’s conviction stems from his refusal to comply with a subpoena issued by the congressional panel investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The charges against him include two counts of contempt, and his sentencing marks a significant moment in the aftermath of the contentious election.

Despite his plea to remain free while appealing the conviction, Chief Justice John Roberts denied Navarro’s request, leading to his self-surrender at a minimum-security federal prison in Miami. In a candid statement to reporters before entering the facility, Navarro expressed his perspective on the situation.

“I am the first senior White House advisor in the history of our republic to be charged with this alleged crime,” Navarro asserted. “Today, as I step into that prison, the justice system—flawed as it may be—will have dealt a crippling blow to the constitutional separation of powers and executive privilege.”

Navarro further characterised himself as a victim of the “partisan weaponisation of our justice system,” emphasising the political divide surrounding his case.

“Every person who has led me down this road to prison is a friggin’ Democrat and a Trump hater,” he declared. “Nevertheless, I will walk in there with pride and serve my time.”

In a final note, Navarro drew strength from the ongoing political landscape:

“I take solace in this: Donald John Trump remains the Republican presidential nominee. The fight continues.”