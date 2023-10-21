Fatal Stabbing in West London: Urgent Appeal for Witnesses

In a tragic incident that unfolded on Thursday evening, a man was fatally stabbed in west London. Detectives are now urging witnesses to come forward and assist with their ongoing investigation.

At approximately 18:42 on Thursday, a vigilant member of the public flagged down a passing police car on Kensal Road, W10. The individual had discovered a man with severe stab injuries and promptly alerted the authorities.

Officers immediately sprang into action, providing crucial first aid to the victim while also requesting urgent assistance from paramedics of the London Ambulance Service. Despite the tireless efforts of the emergency responders, the 36-year-old man unfortunately succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

While formal identification is still pending, the deceased has been identified as Tyrone Pinnock. His family has been notified and is currently receiving support from specially trained officers during this distressing time.

Leading the investigation, detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command are now urging anyone with information about the incident to step forward and aid their efforts.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson, who is overseeing the case, expressed his urgency in gathering evidence: “This unfortunate incident occurred during the early evening on a bustling footbridge that traverses Harrow Road. We have already spoken to several individuals, but we are eager to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or possesses any information that could assist our investigation.”

Rawlinson further appealed to potential witnesses, saying, “Were you traveling on Harrow Road between Bravington Road and Third Avenue between 5pm and 7pm? If so, we would greatly appreciate your cooperation and encourage you to share any relevant dash cam footage you may have.”

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing.

To aid the investigation, individuals with any information regarding the incident are urged to contact the authorities by calling 101 and quoting CAD 6212/19Oct. Alternatively, those who wish to remain anonymous can reach out to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.