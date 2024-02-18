A woman climber’s life was saved by a remarkable stroke of luck when she fell 65 feet down Blencathra mountain in the Lake District and was stabilized by a passing Royal Marine hero.

The incident unfolded near Sharp Edge, a challenging section of the 2847-foot high Blencathra mountain, on Saturday morning. The climber sustained multiple injuries from the fall, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

The alarm was raised at 8:30 am by a walker who spotted the injured climber. A comprehensive rescue operation ensued, involving 28 volunteers from Keswick and Penrith mountain rescue teams. Despite the challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, rescuers diligently worked to reach the injured climber.

Remarkably, while awaiting rescue, the climber received crucial first aid from a passing walker who turned out to be a Royal Marine squaddie. This timely intervention played a pivotal role in stabilizing her condition.

Sharp Edge, particularly treacherous in wet conditions, posed additional challenges for the rescue team. Employing a rope system, rescuers carefully lowered the woman to safety, where she was attended to by a doctor from the Penrith Mountain Rescue Team.

Once stabilized, the injured climber was airlifted to hospital via a Coastguard helicopter. The rescue operation, spanning six-and-a-half hours, showcased the dedication and skill of the rescue teams involved.

Reflecting on the incident, Keswick Mountain Rescue Team emphasized the severity of the situation. They noted the climber’s fortunate ability to halt her fall and the critical role played by the passing Royal Marine in administering first aid.

Despite the complexities of the rescue mission, the combined efforts of the rescue teams ensured the successful extraction of the injured climber. Low cloud cover necessitated a stretcher carry to a suitable landing point for the Coastguard helicopter, underscoring the challenging nature of the operation.

The extraordinary circumstances surrounding the climber’s rescue highlight the unpredictable nature of mountain activities and the importance of timely intervention in emergencies.

As the injured climber receives medical treatment, the incident serves as a testament to the bravery and selflessness exhibited by both the rescue teams and the passing Royal Marine hero.