Female genital mutilation (FGM) survivors face huge hurdles that stop them from seeking help or reporting their abuse, revealed a brave victim at a high-profile national conference on honour-based abuse.

Shocking Silence Around FGM

Huja, who was subjected to FGM as a three-month-old baby in The Gambia, shared her story with senior police, prosecutors, and government ministers on February 3. Speaking at a conference organised by the Crown Prosecution Service, Home Office, and National Police Chiefs’ Council, she outlined why this brutal crime remains massively underreported.

“Many victims don’t even know they’ve been mutilated because it happens so young,” Huja explained. “Cultural norms, fear of being shunned, and a lack of awareness about legal rights stop survivors from speaking out.”

Community Pressure and Stigma

Huja revealed her aunt arranged the cutting “out of love,” showing how FGM is often seen as a rite of passage in some communities. Women untouched by FGM can face stigma, and families tend to shield perpetrators rather than support victims.

She only discovered what had happened to her on her wedding night, despite lifelong health struggles linked to FGM. “Survivors face countless barriers before they can reach help,” she said.

Justice System Responds

According to CPS data, just 114 suspects were charged under the honour-based abuse monitoring system in the year to September 2025—a tiny fraction of actual crimes.

Honour-based abuse covers offences like domestic violence, forced marriage, sexual abuse, and FGM, usually inflicted by family or community members to “protect honour.”

Key figures, including Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson, Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips MP, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead ACC Emma James, and Solicitor General Ellie Reeves MP listened intently to Huja’s testimony.

Baljit Ubhey, CPS Director of Policy, stressed: “Only by listening to survivors can we break down barriers and bring more offenders to justice.” Jess Phillips vowed the government’s new legal definitions will back victims and hammer criminals: “No honour in honour-based abuse.”

ACC Emma James urged survivors to report abuse whenever they’re ready, promising “empathy and understanding” from police, while Solicitor General Ellie Reeves pledged better prosecutions and support services through joined-up efforts.

Call for Education and Unity

Huja called on professionals and communities to unite against honour-based abuse, saying education is the key to lasting change. She praised charities like the Sundial Centre for Education on Harmful Practices for supporting at-risk girls.

The conference ended with a call for multi-agency cooperation to overcome survivors’ complex challenges, aiming to boost confidence and halve violence against women and girls over the next decade.