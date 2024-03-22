Firefighters from across Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) participated in a mock exercise with the National Trust to evaluate their response to a potential fire at Knole, a Grade 1 listed building located in Sevenoaks.

Knole, renowned for housing internationally significant and exceptionally rare artefacts, served as the backdrop for the training event hosted by KFRS on March 21, 2024.

Ten fire engines, two bulk water carriers, a height vehicle, and fire officers were involved in the simulated operation at the former archbishop’s palace adjacent to Sevenoaks High Street, collaborating closely with Knole’s staff.

The primary objective of the exercise was to rehearse operational protocols and procedures for addressing a blaze at the 600-year-old edifice. Emphasis was placed on minimizing damage and preserving irreplaceable artwork and seventeenth-century textile collections.

Steve Burwell, KFRS’ Group Manager for Building Safety and Customer Engagement, underscored the significance of such exercises in light of the unique challenges posed by historical structures like Knole during fire incidents. He stressed the importance of readiness to ensure swift and effective emergency responses.

The simulated scenario provided an invaluable opportunity for the National Trust team to refine their emergency response strategies. Hannah Kay, General Manager at Knole, highlighted the exercise’s role in enhancing their preparedness to safeguard precious collections in the event of an emergency. Working alongside KFRS, the National Trust personnel reviewed and reinforced their emergency and salvage plans, honing decision-making abilities and response tactics.

KFRS regularly conducts training exercises at notable sites throughout the county, frequently involving multiple partner agencies. Previous locations have included Canterbury Cathedral, Rochester Cathedral, and Dreamland Margate.

Steve Lewis, KFRS’ Resilience Manager and chair of the exercise planning group (EPG), emphasized the pivotal role of operational training exercises in enhancing learning and development. These exercises afford KFRS the opportunity to assess procedures and capabilities in collaboration with partner agencies and organizations, ensuring preparedness for potential risks across Kent.

The successful collaboration between KFRS and the National Trust underscores their commitment to safeguarding heritage sites and preserving cultural treasures for future generations.