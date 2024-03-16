Firefighters from multiple stations including Widnes, Frodsham, Penketh, Runcorn, and a water bowser from Ellesmere Port responded to reports of a fire at a building undergoing renovation.

Crews arrived at the scene to find the building engulfed in flames, prompting a swift and coordinated response to contain the blaze. Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus immediately deployed a main jet and hose reels to tackle the fire.

Precautionary Measures: Due to the significant amount of smoke emanating from the fire, residents have been advised to keep doors and windows closed as a precautionary measure. Additionally, members of the public are urged to avoid the vicinity of the incident to allow emergency services to work unimpeded.

Updates: As of 19:45, firefighters have made significant progress in extinguishing the blaze, leading to a reduction in the number of pumps attending the scene to three.

Throughout the night, firefighting crews remained on-site, dampening down the area and conducting temperature checks to ensure the fire does not reignite. A dedicated crew will continue to monitor the building throughout the day.

As of 11:25, the fire has been fully extinguished, with no remaining hotspots detected. The incident has been handed over to the site owners, and all fire crews have concluded their operations at the scene.

Investigation: The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition by unknown persons. Authorities will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident to ascertain further details surrounding the fire’s origin and circumstances.

Residents and the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities to prevent similar incidents in the future.