Watch Live

Gang Ram-raid Co-op in Plympton with Heavy Machinery

  • Updated: 00:33
  • , 7 February 2026

Detectives have released shocking footage after a ram-raid at a Co-op store in Plympton. The brazen break-in involved at least four criminals who arrived in three stolen vehicles.

Heavy Hitters: Telehandler Used to Smash Through Wall

The raid happened around 1.45am on Monday, 2 February, at the Glen Road Co-op. The gang used a stolen John Deere telehandler to smash through the wall and rip out two cash machines. A large haul of cash was stolen before they fled.

Gang’s Trail: Burnt-Out Vehicles & Local Recon

Police believe the stolen vehicles came from properties near Plympton. Detective Constable Andrew Trott-Rodgers said the telehandler and a truck were taken from Smithaleigh between the evening of 1 February and the early hours of 2 February. A Nissan Navara was stolen from Downfield Drive shortly before the raid.

The gang stuck to backroads to avoid CCTV and carried out a clear recce beforehand. After the raid, all stolen vehicles except the telehandler were burnt out near a Sparkwell paintball site.

Police Appeal for Witnesses & Tip-Offs

Officers urge locals to check doorbell and dashcam footage from the early hours of 2 February around Glen Road, Downfield Drive, and Smithaleigh.

They also want to hear from Airbnb hosts or B&B owners who had bookings from four men over the weekend of 31 January–1 February.

“We believe this was a highly organised gang linked to similar ram-raids nationwide,” said Detective Trott-Rodgers.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 50260027042 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 01.36.20
ARSON PROBE Arsonist Sparks Blaze, Leaves Neighbours in Danger
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 01.34.14
HOTEL HORROR London Woman Jailed for Life After Brutal Murder in Clacton Hotel
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 01.16.13
BRUTAL ATTACK Getaway Driver Jailed Over Brutal Attack on Teen
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 01.29.58
SERIAL OFFENDER Portsmouth Man Jailed for Drugs and Dangerous Driving in Reading

Must READ

Teen Shot Dead in Stockwell Gang Attack – Two Convicted After Harrowing Murder
Convicted Child Sex Offender Jailed for Breaking Court Rules
ARMED SHAKEDOWN Three Nabbed Over Armed Robbery in Knightsbridge
FIRST PICTURE Tragic Plane Crash: Family Pays Tribute to Fallen Pilot
Nurse Busted Sucking Maternity Gas on NHS Shifts
Tragic Crash: Four-Year-Old Boy Killed After Being ‘Rammed’ Off Kent Road
EPSTEIN FILES Police Raid Lord Mandelson’s Wiltshire Home in Epstein Probe

BREAKING

RAPIST JAILED Faversham Rapist Locked Up for Over Six Years
APPROACH WITH CAUTION M20 and M26 Chaos: Car Crashes Off Road, Delays Mount
DAYLIGHT ROBBERY When Courage Clashes with Consequence: Are We Too Scared to Do the Right Thing?

More For You

ESCAPE BID Drug Kingpin Crashes Car to Dodge Court – Now Jailed for Nearly 15 Years
CAUGHT RED HANDED Knife and Class A Drugs Sting Lands Two Men Behind Bars
FLASHY DEALER Flashy Drug Dealer Flaunts £2,000 Trainers Before Jail
FURIOUS JUDGE Drug Dealer Caught with Heroin and Cocaine in Bournemouth Jailed

More From UK News in Pictures

JOINT OPERATION Six Charged After Major Swindon Burglary Raids
Why Acuvue Contact Lenses Are a Popular Choice for Everyday Vision
Officers From The Serious Collision Investigation Unit Are Appealing For Witnesses Following A Collision Involving A Car And A Pedestrian In whitstable
SELF HARM Woman Found Stabbed on Common Road in Chatham Sparks Major Emergency Response
MORE SPACE UK Boosts Detention Beds to Tackle Illegal Immigration Surge
HEARING LOSS Peppa Pig’s Little Brother George Gets Hearing Loss Diagnosis
Man Jailed Over Shocking Stoke-on-Trent Sex Attacks
FATAL CRASH Four Arrested in Bolton Over Deadly Crash That Killed Four
TEEN ATTACKER Teen Pleads Guilty to Murdering His Own Mother in Prestatyn
POLICE CRACKDOWN Driver Crashes, Arrested for Drink and Drug Driving in Birkenhead
COCAINE STASH Macclesfield Drug Dealer Locked Up After Police Stop
QUICK RESPONSE Violent Arrest Turned Ugly
BANGED UP Four Men Banged Up Over Massive Portsmouth Cannabis Farm
BRAZEN SHOOTINGS Gunman Caught After Brazen Sheffield Shootings
"KILL JEWS" Man Convicted for Hate Crimes After Defacing Qurans and Writing ‘Kill Jews’ in Custody
HIGH SPEED HORROR Speed Demon Jailed for Deadly M40 Crash Near Beaconsfield
FIGHT FOR JUSTICE Stabbing Killer Convicted Again After Family’s Fight for Justice

More From UKNIP

BAD LUCK Drug Dealer’s Bad Luck Lands Him in Jail
MAYHEM Convicted Killer Fauz Richards Jailed Again After Brutal Assault at MDMA Party
The BBC Called Him “Gentle”. A Police Officer Was Left With a Broken Spine
FIRE PROBE Blaze Hits Greenford Home: Firefighters Race to Tackle Flames