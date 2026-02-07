Gang Ram-raid Co-op in Plympton with Heavy Machinery

Detectives have released shocking footage after a ram-raid at a Co-op store in Plympton. The brazen break-in involved at least four criminals who arrived in three stolen vehicles.

Heavy Hitters: Telehandler Used to Smash Through Wall

The raid happened around 1.45am on Monday, 2 February, at the Glen Road Co-op. The gang used a stolen John Deere telehandler to smash through the wall and rip out two cash machines. A large haul of cash was stolen before they fled.

Gang’s Trail: Burnt-Out Vehicles & Local Recon

Police believe the stolen vehicles came from properties near Plympton. Detective Constable Andrew Trott-Rodgers said the telehandler and a truck were taken from Smithaleigh between the evening of 1 February and the early hours of 2 February. A Nissan Navara was stolen from Downfield Drive shortly before the raid.

The gang stuck to backroads to avoid CCTV and carried out a clear recce beforehand. After the raid, all stolen vehicles except the telehandler were burnt out near a Sparkwell paintball site.

Police Appeal for Witnesses & Tip-Offs

Officers urge locals to check doorbell and dashcam footage from the early hours of 2 February around Glen Road, Downfield Drive, and Smithaleigh.

They also want to hear from Airbnb hosts or B&B owners who had bookings from four men over the weekend of 31 January–1 February.

“We believe this was a highly organised gang linked to similar ram-raids nationwide,” said Detective Trott-Rodgers.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 50260027042 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111.