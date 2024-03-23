Garda Sgt. Ciaran Whelan Faces Serious Charges: Complete Case Details

In a significant development, Garda Sergeant Ciaran Whelan, from Nenagh, Co Tipperary, has been charged with a series of serious offences. The charges include false imprisonment, perverting the course of justice, and burglary. Whelan appeared before the Dublin District Court this morning

The case revolves around the activities of a specific garda unit based in the Dublin Region. An ongoing investigation by An Garda Síochána’s Anti-Corruption Unit has shed light on alleged misconduct within this unit. Whelan’s charges span a period between June and September 2021.

The Charges

False Imprisonment: Whelan stands accused of falsely imprisoning a woman at an address on Saint John’s Road West, Dublin, on 7 September 2021. Perverting the Course of Justice: Whelan allegedly made a false report to a superintendent regarding a search conducted at a flat on Kenilworth Road in Dublin 6 on 19 June 2021. This charge covers the period between 25 August 2021 and 15 September 2021. Theft: Whelan faces theft charges related to incidents at two different flats. The first occurred on 19 June at a flat on Kenilsworth Road, and the second on 7 September 2021 at a flat on Mountjoy Square in Dublin 1. Intent to Pervert Justice: Whelan is accused of tampering with data on the Garda Pulse system on 27 September 2021. Twice Perverting Public Justice: On 28 August, Whelan allegedly created and printed a search warrant and information related to the search at the flat on Kenilsworth Road. Additionally, he is accused of creating an incident on the Garda Pulse system in connection with the same search.

Judge William Aylmer presided over the proceedings and noted that the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that Whelan be sent forward for trial. Whelan, who was remanded on bail, is scheduled to appear in court again on 17 May when a book of evidence will be presented.