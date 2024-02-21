In a startling turn of events, a Gosport resident has confessed to detonating an explosive device in the presence of police officers, culminating in a swift and decisive arrest.

The incident unfolded on August 28, 2023, when law enforcement officials arrived at an address in Carr Court, Davenport Close, Gosport, just before 10 am. Their objective was to apprehend Damian Mazurkiewicz, aged 54, in connection with an unrelated matter.

Upon entering the premises, officers were confronted by Mazurkiewicz, who was clutching what appeared to be an imitation firearm. Unfazed by the police presence, Mazurkiewicz activated a trigger switch he held in his hand, setting off a burst of black smoke emanating from a black box affixed to his body.

Swift action was taken by officers, who deployed a Taser to subdue Mazurkiewicz and subsequently evacuated nearby residents as a precautionary measure. The Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) was summoned to the scene to neutralize the explosive device.

Following the incident, Mazurkiewicz, residing in Davenport Close, was charged with committing an act with the intent to cause an explosion likely to endanger life or property. Additionally, he faced charges of possessing an imitation firearm.

Initially denying the charges, Mazurkiewicz stood trial at Winchester Crown Court on February 21, 2024. However, he altered his plea on the first day of the trial, admitting to the offences.

As the case progresses, Mazurkiewicz remains in custody awaiting sentencing at Portsmouth Crown Court scheduled for March 27, 2024.

Chief Inspector Chris Spellerberg, District Commander for Fareham & Gosport, commended the valor and professionalism exhibited by the officers involved in the incident. He highlighted their unwavering commitment to public safety, emphasizing their willingness to confront danger head-on to safeguard both their colleagues and the community at large.

Spellerberg expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts of the investigating officers and various supporting teams, whose diligence ensured the swift resolution of the incident and paved the way for Mazurkiewicz’s conviction.