The British government is set to implement new passport application fees, marking a significant increase of more than 7% across various categories. The proposed changes, subject to parliamentary approval, are slated to take effect from April 11, 2024, if ratified.

Under the new proposals, the cost of online applications made within the UK for individuals aged 16 and above will rise from £82.50 to £88.50. This fee hike is part of the government’s efforts to ensure that income from passport applications aligns more closely with the actual costs of processing and associated operations.

The revised passport application costs are outlined as follows:

Standard online application made within the UK: £88.50 for adults and £57.50 for children.

Standard postal application within the UK: £100.00 for adults and £69.00 for children.

Standard online application from overseas: £101.00 for adults and £65.50 for children.

Standard paper application from overseas: £112.50 for adults and £77.00 for children.

This increase follows a previous rise of approximately 9% in passport fees implemented in February of the previous year.

In a statement, the Home Office emphasized that the new fees are aimed at ensuring that the revenue generated from passport applications adequately covers the costs associated with processing passports and providing consular support overseas. Additionally, the fees contribute towards the expenses incurred in processing British citizens at UK borders.

It’s important to note that the proposed fee adjustments apply to both new applicants and those seeking to renew their passports.

Regarding processing times, passports are typically issued within three weeks for applicants within the UK. However, individuals are advised to apply well in advance of their planned travel dates to avoid any potential delays.

As the nation awaits further developments and parliamentary approval, the proposed changes in passport application fees underscore the ongoing efforts to streamline passport services and ensure their sustainability.