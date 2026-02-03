Police are probing a chilling attack at All Saints’ Churchyard in Laughton-en-le-Morthen, South Yorkshire, after a grandmother’s grave was deliberately dug up.

Targeted Attack Sparks Churchyard Closure

South Yorkshire Police confirmed officers were dispatched to the scene, where a strong police presence remains. They say the incident concerns a single grave and is believed to be a targeted act, with no threat to other burial sites.

The churchyard has been shut to the public as investigators carry out initial enquiries. Next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist family liaison officers.

Granddaughter Vows to Find Grave Robbers

The granddaughter of the victim took to Facebook, pledging to track down those responsible for disturbing her grandmother’s resting place.

Church Offers Comfort Amid Distress

A church spokesperson said they hope to reopen the grounds soon for “candle lighting and a time of quiet”. They added,

“As a church we are praying for everyone affected by this. All Saints is a place of welcome and refuge for the whole community, and we know how upsetting and distressing this news will be for people.”

Extra police patrols will continue in the village to reassure residents as the investigation unfolds.