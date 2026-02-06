Watch Live

BRAZEN SHOOTINGS Gunman Caught After Brazen Sheffield Shootings

  • Updated: 01:54
  • , 6 February 2026

Police sprung into action after two linked gunfire incidents rocked Sheffield on 3 April. Their quick work has landed violent thug Marcus Ned behind bars.

Shots Fired at Home and Roadside Attack

Officers were first called to Daniel Hill Street after reports a gun was fired at a property. Minutes later, a motorcyclist was reportedly knocked off his bike and shot at on nearby Rivelin Valley Road. Armed cops found empty cartridges at both scenes.

Manhunt Ends in Dramatic Foot Chase

Using witness statements and CCTV, police linked vehicles and zeroed in on 37-year-old Ned. Known to the victim, Ned had launched a targeted attack intending serious harm.

Armed units swooped on an address linked to Ned, but he fled, scaling down a two-storey flat and leading officers on a desperate foot chase. Thinking he’d lost them, Ned hid in a garden—only to be tracked down by police air support and swiftly arrested.

Firearm Found and Guilty Plea Secures Prison Sentence

Police uncovered a firearm and ammo matching those used in the shootings. Ned, of Fairburn Place, Sheffield, faced charges including possession of a firearm with intent and attempted grievous bodily harm. He pleaded guilty to all.

On Tuesday 3 February at Sheffield Crown Court, Ned was locked up for nine years and nine months.

