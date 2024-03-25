UK News in Pictures

How to plan an epic motorhome road trip

150 Tractors from Kent on Route to London: Farmers to Stage Tractor Rally in Central London

First Pictures Released of Mother and Daughter Killed in Plymouth Crash

How to plan an epic motorhome road trip

Motorhome parked with mountain backdrop in scenic landscape.

Now that winter is firmly behind us, it’s time to start getting excited about what the rest of the year could hold for you and your motorhome.

There’s nothing like hitting the road for an adventure with everything you need on board. To avoid coming unstuck while away, read our guide to planning an incredible road trip.

Choosing the right motorhome

To ensure your road trip is as comfortable as possible, make sure you pick the most suitable motorhome. There are several types:

  • Class A: Luxury vehicles with plenty of interior space that make them ideal for families. 
  • Class B: Sometimes called campervans or van conversions, they are around the same size as a large Transit.
  • Class C: Includes the overhang above the driver’s cab. They’re also referred to as coach-built motorhomes.

The type of motorhome you pick will depend on who you’re taking on your road trip and how comfortable you want to be. 

Plan your route

It’s a good idea to have a plan in place for any road trip. If you don’t plan, you could end up wasting time trying to decide on where to head next.

You’ll also be able to prepare younger members of your group for days where they’ll be spending longer in their seats, hopefully making the journey a bit more serene.

Of course, while a detailed itinerary is good, be sure to leave some wiggle room for spontaneity. You might pass a landmark you want to explore, somewhere unique you’d like to eat, or a great location for an activity like wild swimming. Don’t miss out by overscheduling!

Safety tips

Planning your route also helps you stay safe while on the road. Campsites can get busy during the peak season, and if you haven’t pre-booked then it might be difficult to find somewhere to rest up for the night.

Consider having your motorhome serviced before you travel too. At the very least, conduct some standard safety checks. This should include looking at:

  • Oil and coolant levels
  • Tyre pressure and tread depth
  • Brake functionality
  • External lights

Ensure your motorhome insurance provides the cover you’ll need – particularly if you’re going to be heading abroad.

Packing essentials

To help keep you safe, it’s worth getting a breakdown emergency kit – or creating one of your own by packing all the different elements. It’s a good idea to include the following:

  • A first aid kit
  • A warning triangle
  • A fire extinguisher
  • Hi-vis vests
  • A torch
  • A portable USB charger
  • Jump leads 

If your storage space is limited, take clothes with you that are suitable for a variety of weather conditions. It’s a good idea to opt for items you can layer instead of big and bulky pieces of clothing like thick jumpers and coats. 

Consider purchasing new kitchen equipment and utensils for your motorhome instead of just taking what you need from home. While that’s certainly the cheaper option, it increases the likelihood of you forgetting something and only realising when it’s too late! 

