Thames Valley Police have initiated an investigation into the unexplained death of a 33-year-old man, identified as Keiran Pretlove, at a residence in Laburnum Gardens, Reading.

Authorities responded to the scene following a report received around 11 pm on Sunday (10 March). Upon arrival, officers discovered Mr. Pretlove deceased. His family has been notified and is receiving support from specially trained officers.

While police believe there is no immediate threat to the public, they are urging anyone with concerns to approach a uniformed officer for assistance.

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Corscadden, stationed at Reading police station, expressed her condolences to Mr. Pretlove’s family and loved ones, emphasizing the investigation’s focus on determining the circumstances surrounding his death. Currently classified as unexplained but not suspicious, the cause of death remains undetermined pending further investigation.

A post-mortem examination yielded inconclusive results, prompting investigators to appeal to the public for information. DCI Corscadden urged individuals who may have witnessed events in the Laburnum Gardens area on Sunday evening to come forward. Of particular interest is a male seen wearing a dark jacket, lighter trousers, and dark footwear around 9:20 pm, who may hold vital information as a potential witness.

Individuals with information pertinent to the investigation are encouraged to contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or submitting a report through their website, quoting reference number 43240112984. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers by dialing 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.