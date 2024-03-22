The incident was alleged to have happened at around 10:45pm on Sunday 3 March 2024 as the victim, a man in his 40s, was standing on London Road, near the junction with Cherry Tree Avenue.

The victim reported that he was approached by two men who briefly spoke to him. When the victim turned away he was struck over the head with a bottle. The victim suffered a large cut to his head and later attended a local hospital for medical attention.

Officers have made several enquiries, including reviewing CCTV and are now appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information, including dash camera footage or private CCTV should call 01843 222 289, quoting reference 46/35115/24.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.