A kitchen fire erupted in Cumberland Avenue, Canterbury, on Wednesday afternoon, sparking a rapid response from firefighters. The incident, which occurred between 5:29 PM and 5:51 PM, saw the deployment of two fire engines equipped with necessary gear to tackle the blaze.

Initial investigations suggest that the fire was accidental, believed to have ignited when a pan of cooking oil caught alight on the stove.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters swiftly donned breathing apparatus and employed high-pressure hose reel jets to extinguish the flames, which were confined to the hob area. The prompt action prevented the fire from spreading further within the residence.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Fire officials emphasized the importance of exercising caution in the kitchen, urging residents to maintain clean and clutter-free cooking areas to minimize fire risks. They advised against leaving cooking unattended and encouraged individuals to switch off appliances when leaving the room, underscoring the significance of proactive fire safety measures.

As the investigation into the exact cause of the fire continues, residents are reminded to remain vigilant and prioritize safety in their daily routines to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

For further information on fire safety tips and precautions, individuals are encouraged to reach out to local fire services or visit official fire safety resources.