Last night, the 65-year-old Levi Roots became part of the star-studded cast that entered the Celebrity Big Brother House, joining the likes of former X Factor judge Louis Walsh, Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith, Love Islander Ekin Su Culculoglu, and the iconic Sharon Osborne.

Roots gained fame for his delectable Reggae Reggae sauce, a creation born from his Brixton kitchen, with his seven children lending their helping hands in its making.

The journey to stardom began in 2006 when Roots caught the eye of a BBC researcher while showcasing his culinary skills at the World Food Market. Despite initial apprehensions from his children, who feared he would face harsh criticism, Roots decided to take the plunge and appeared on the hit show Dragons’ Den.

Against the odds, Roots secured £50,000 and the backing of millionaire ‘Dragons’ Peter Jones and Richard Farleigh in exchange for a 40% stake in his business. With Peter Jones’s support, Reggae Reggae Sauce earned a coveted spot on Sainsbury’s shelves, catapulting Roots to culinary fame.

Born in Jamaica in 1958, Roots developed his passion for cooking and music while assisting his grandmother in the kitchen and attending church, where his love for music blossomed. In the 1970s, Roots moved to Brixton, London, where he eventually found success at the Notting Hill Carnival, selling his iconic sauce.

Despite facing 16 years of rejection from banks and businesses, Roots persevered, becoming an inspiration to many aspiring entrepreneurs. His journey to success has seen him invited to 10 Downing Street, launching a TV series, releasing a studio album, and embarking on a School of Life Tour to inspire children across the country.

Roots’s resilience and determination have earned him recognition, including being made an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Agricultural University for his contributions to entrepreneurship and food.

Reflecting on his journey, Roots expressed gratitude for his humble beginnings in Jamaica, crediting his saintly grandmother for his success. Through his story, Roots aims to inspire others, declaring, “If a black Brixtonian Rastafarian can make it with just a sauce, then you can make it too.”