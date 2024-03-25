The westbound carriageway of the M2 in Kent has been closed between Junction 6 (Faversham) and Junction 5 (Sittingbourne) due to a serious collision.

Emergency services, including Kent Police, Kent Fire & Rescue, South East Coast Ambulance Service, and the Air Ambulance Charity Kent, Surrey, Sussex helicopter, are currently at the scene.

National Highways Traffic Officers are also assisting with traffic management efforts in the area.

Diversion Route: Motorists are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol:

Exit the M2 westbound at Junction 6 and join the A251 southbound towards the A252 in Challock.

At the roundabout with the A252, join the A252 and continue westbound towards Charing and the roundabout with the A20.

At the roundabout, turn right and join the A20 westbound towards Maidstone and Junction 8 of the M20.

Join the M20 and travel westbound towards Junction 7.

Exit at Junction 7 and then join the A249 towards Junction 5 of the M2.

Re-join the M2 westbound at Junction 5.

Road Users Within Closure: Motorists caught within the closure will be turned around from the back of the queue to return to Junction 6 and follow the diversion route provided. This operation may take some time due to the varying types and numbers of vehicles on the road. The patience and understanding of all road users are appreciated during this process.

Solid Square Diversion Symbol: If the closure affects your planned route, it is advised to allow extra journey time. Consider re-routing or delaying your journey if possible.