UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

M2 Closed in Kent Following Serious Collision

More than 14m trips planned by car as school holidays and Easter weekend clash

Royal Mint Unveils New Star Wars Coins Featuring Millennium Falcon

ULEZ Scrappage Scheme Extended to Allow Vehicle Donations to Ukraine

UK’s Bold Vision: Transformation in Defence & Civil Nuclear Sector

Home Breaking M2 Closed in Kent Following Serious Collision

M2 Closed in Kent Following Serious Collision

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The westbound carriageway of the M2 in Kent has been closed between Junction 6 (Faversham) and Junction 5 (Sittingbourne) due to a serious collision.

Emergency services, including Kent Police, Kent Fire & Rescue, South East Coast Ambulance Service, and the Air Ambulance Charity Kent, Surrey, Sussex helicopter, are currently at the scene.

National Highways Traffic Officers are also assisting with traffic management efforts in the area.

Diversion Route: Motorists are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol:

  • Exit the M2 westbound at Junction 6 and join the A251 southbound towards the A252 in Challock.
  • At the roundabout with the A252, join the A252 and continue westbound towards Charing and the roundabout with the A20.
  • At the roundabout, turn right and join the A20 westbound towards Maidstone and Junction 8 of the M20.
  • Join the M20 and travel westbound towards Junction 7.
  • Exit at Junction 7 and then join the A249 towards Junction 5 of the M2.
  • Re-join the M2 westbound at Junction 5.

Road Users Within Closure: Motorists caught within the closure will be turned around from the back of the queue to return to Junction 6 and follow the diversion route provided. This operation may take some time due to the varying types and numbers of vehicles on the road. The patience and understanding of all road users are appreciated during this process.

Solid Square Diversion Symbol: If the closure affects your planned route, it is advised to allow extra journey time. Consider re-routing or delaying your journey if possible.

Post Views: 0

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Life Sentence for Luke D’Wit: ‘Cruel and Senseless’ Baxter Murders
Appeal for Information Following Fatal Road Traffic Collision in Barnsley
Disturbing Bradley Child Sexual Offences: Mohammed Qazi Charged
St Budeaux Crash Updates: Two Air Ambulances and Emergency Services Rush to Scene
Police Investigating Stabbing Incident in South Grove, Walthamstow
Man Dies After Being Hit by Car in Barking Road, Newham

READ NEXT:

CCTV images have been released following a hate crime incident in Gillingham
On Friday, March 3rd, 2023, Princess Lilibet Diana, the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was christened at their California home
Extensive Search Underway for Missing Mother-of-Three Gaynor Lord in Norwich
Police launch probe after new born baby is found dead
Man shot in Enfield Toby Carvey was Gillian Taylforth Ex Dave Fairbairn
Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda Deportation Plan Faces Fresh Defeat in Parliament
Ex-Trump Advisor Navarro Begins Prison Sentence for Capitol Attack Contempt
Breaking

12-Year-Old Arrested After Stabbing in Sittingbourne

National Lottery & Thunderball Results: 23rd March 2024
Pictured: Mother of Missing Three Siblings, Banned from Their Care by Court Order
Urgent Appeal: Missing 14-Year-Old Lily-Mai
Armed Police Mobilised in E17 Amidst Search for Gunman on the Loose
Teen Denies Murder Charge in Christmas Eve Stabbing Case
Garda Sgt. Ciaran Whelan Faces Serious Charges: Complete Case Details
Breaking

Emergency Response at Balham London Underground Station Following Incident

Fire Breaks Out in Flat Near Faversham After Sunlight Sparks Blaze
Man Stabbed in North London Street Altercation
Fire Breaks Out in Flats in Tunbridge Wells
Weekend M25 Closures: Plan Your Travel
M4 Temporarily Closed After Multi-Vehicle Collision
Desperate Search Underway for Three Missing Siblings: Pauly-Boi, Jolene, and Betsy
Investigation Launched After Two Women Escape Maisonette Fire in Abbey Wood
Public Urged to Assist in Locating Missing Woman from Tunbridge Wells
Breaking

Teenager Seriously Assaulted in Sittingbourne: Witnesses Urged to Come Forward

Breaking

Man jailed for 30 years for sexually abusing children in Gosport more than 20 years ago

A drunk driver who killed a man after purchasing nine pints of ”Guinness” has been jailed
How Inflation Has Hit Motoring and How to Keep Your Costs Down
Transforming your Workspace – A Guide to Creating a Productive Office
Police Launch New Anti-Corruption Reporting Service to Root Out Misconduct
Scott Mitchell Named People’s Champion for National Dementia Mission in Honour of Dame Barbara Windsor
Prisoner Convicted of Brutal Machete Murder Found Dead in Cell
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

12-Year-Old Boy Charged with Attempted Murder in Sittingbourne Assault
Emergency Services Respond to Blaze at LandMark Tower
Police Appeal for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Tunstall
A man will appear in court charged with offences following a fire at a property in Hackney
Horror Car Crash Kills Four People: Driver and Three Passengers in VW Golf Die After Smash in Northern Ireland
Russia and China Veto US-Sponsored UN Ceasefire Plan in Gaza
BreakingLONDON

Martin Lewis Highlights Little-Known Council Tax Discount, Potentially Saving Thousands

Breaking

Moscow Concert Hall Mass Shooting Leaves Dozens Dead

BreakingLONDON

Government Proposes Over 7% Increase in UK Passport Application Fees

Breaking

Kate Middleton Announces Cancer Diagnosis in Heartfelt Video Message: ‘It has been incredibly tough’

RECOMMENDED

Investigators are appealing for witnesses after a man reported being assaulted in Dover
Abusive partner held a knife to the victim’s neck
Firefighters Issue Warning to Businesses in Kent: Fire Caused by ‘Dirty Takeaway Ducting’ Destroys Kebab Shop
Live: Wembley Daylight ‘Murder’ Sparks Police Investigation as Man, 72, Held in Custody
Fire rips through Charcoal Grill in Bockhanger Square, Ashford
Three Arrested Following Assault in Paddock Wood
Breaking

Police Appeal for Information on Missing 16-Year-Old Boy with East London and Cambridge Connections

Breaking

M25 Reopens Ahead of Schedule After Demolition Work

Breaking

Multi-Agency Response Launched in Maidstone After Attack on Police Officers

Breaking

Shooting in Grand Crossing, Chicago: 1 Dead, 1 Critical

BreakingLONDON

Rock Icon Steve Harley of Cockney Rebel Dies at 73

Breaking

A man who fled the country for Tenerife after fatally stabbing a man in Derby has been jailed for more than nine years

Breaking

Red Funnel CEO Apologises for Travel Disruptions, Offers Compensation to Affected Passengers

Breaking

Progress on M25 Motorway Overhaul in Surrey Amid Daytime Closure

Breaking

Herne Hill Fire Claims One Life as Met Police Commence Investigation

Breaking

Traffic Held on M20 Between Junction 7 and 8 Near Maidstone After Reports of Man ‘Covered in Blood’

Breaking

Barking Shop Fire Engulfs Building on Whalebone Lane, Prompting Road Closure

BreakingLONDON

Katherine Ryan Opens Up About Celebrity Gogglebox Experience

BreakingLONDON

Planned Engineering Works: Southeastern Railway Services Affected

BreakingLONDON

A21 Closed in Sevenoaks Due to Welfare Concerns for Woman

Breaking

M4 Temporarily Closed After Multi-Vehicle Collision

Breaking

Desperate Search Underway for Three Missing Siblings: Pauly-Boi, Jolene, and Betsy

Breaking

Investigation Launched After Two Women Escape Maisonette Fire in Abbey Wood

Breaking

Public Urged to Assist in Locating Missing Woman from Tunbridge Wells

Top Stories

Breaking

Firefighters Put Skills to the Test at Historic Site

Breaking

A rapist who was identified and charged within a week of attacking a lone woman has been jailed for ten years

Breaking

Motorist Jailed for Fatally Striking Pedestrian on Pelican Crossing

Breaking

Two suspected drug dealers from Maidstone have been charged with supplying class A substances in the town

Breaking

A convicted sex offender has been jailed again after he was found using his phone to send explicit messages to a child

Breaking

Major Drug Bust Leads to Multiple Arrests and Charges in North Kent

Breaking

Man Arrested Following Blade Attack in Trowbridge

Breaking

Plaque Unveiled in Tribute to Murder Victim CJ Davis as £20,000 Reward Offered

Breaking

Police Respond to Armed Robbery in Windsor Drive

Breaking

Man convicted of murdering his ex-partner more than a decade after he attacked her

BreakingLONDON

Police Appeal for Information Following Lewd Incident on Southeastern Train

BreakingLONDON

Martin Lewis Highlights Little-Known Council Tax Discount, Potentially Saving Thousands

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

M2 Closed in Kent Following Serious Collision
More than 14m trips planned by car as school holidays and Easter weekend...
Royal Mint Unveils New Star Wars Coins Featuring Millennium Falcon

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.