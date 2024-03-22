A significant investigation into the supply of class A drugs in North Kent has resulted in a series of arrests and charges. Officers from Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team, after extensive surveillance and analysis, identified a specific phone line allegedly responsible for distributing cocaine to users in Dartford, Longfield, and Gravesend since the autumn of 2023.

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, a coordinated operation was launched, leading to the execution of multiple search warrants and arrests. The first breakthrough occurred when a car was intercepted by patrols on Kirby Road, Dartford. Subsequently, a man and a woman were apprehended, and a significant seizure was made, including a mobile phone and evidence related to cocaine distribution.

Following this initial arrest, search warrants were executed at various addresses on the same day. During these raids, law enforcement officers confiscated substantial quantities of cocaine and amphetamine, along with cash, mobile phones, and three prohibited weapons.

In total, nine individuals, comprising six men and three women, were arrested in connection with the drug supply operation. The suspects were identified as:

Henry Pulfer, 36, of School Hill, Lamberhurst Peter Hyde, 57, of Linden Avenue, Dartford Paul Davis, 35, of no fixed address Rosina Kelly, 20, of Betsham Road, Gravesend Michael Robinson, 36, of St Vincent’s Avenue, Dartford John Gilfoyle, 49, of Mangold Way, Erith Rebecca Dickson, 32, of Bell Close, Greenhithe Stephen Ticknell-Smith, 37, of Bedford Road, Dartford Danny May, 34, of St Ronans View, Dartford Stevie Underhill, 33, of Mason Avenue, Swanscombe Kerry Mackessy, 31, of Spielman Road, Dartford

Subsequent investigations led to charges being brought against the suspects for conspiracy to supply cocaine between October 1, 2023, and March 14, 2024. Additionally, Mr. Hyde, Mr. Davis, and Ms. Underhill faced further charges of possessing cocaine with intent to supply. Mr. Hyde was also charged with two counts of possession of a knuckleduster, while Mr. Robinson faced additional charges of possessing amphetamine with intent to supply and possession of an extendable baton.

All suspects appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 15, where they were remanded in custody pending a hearing at Woolwich Crown Court scheduled for April 12. Mr. Robinson and Ms. Kelly were conditionally bailed to appear at the same hearing.