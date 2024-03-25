Major Incident Declared in Catford After Man Barricades Himself in property with Gas Cylinders

In a dramatic turn of events this evening near Bromley Road in Catford, a major incident has been declared after a man, reportedly armed with a 15 kg gas cylinder, barricaded himself in a property.

The situation quickly escalated, prompting a large-scale response from emergency services.

The call came in around 7 pm, and the London Fire Brigade, along with HART (Hazardous Area Response Teams) from the London Ambulance Service, supported by paramedics. Specialist CTFO and ARV officers for the Met and police response officers from both Bromley and Catford and Lewisham were dispatched to the scene.

A substantial cordon has been established in the vicinity, and the public is being advised to steer clear of the area. Specialized negotiators are currently engaging with the individual, who is understood to be holed up in the property

In the meantime, bus services have been rerouted to avoid the affected area as negotiations continue. The police decided to declare a major incident following the discovery of additional gas cylinders on the property, indicating a potential threat to public safety.

Properties in the vicinity have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. Officers are coordinating closely with local councils in Bromley and Catford to manage the situation effectively and ensure the safety of residents.

The Metropolitan Police have issued a statement urging the public to avoid the area and follow official guidance as the situation unfolds. Efforts are concentrated on resolving the situation safely, with the well-being of the individual involved and the public as the primary concern.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and adhere to any instructions given by authorities.