Major Multi-Vehicle Collision on M23 Near Gatwick Causes Severe Disruption

Evening traffic accident on wet road with emergency services.

Emergency services are currently responding to a significant collision involving approximately 15 vehicles on the M23 near Gatwick Airport. The incident, which occurred around 5:40 pm this afternoon, has led to the closure of the motorway between Junctions 10 and 11, with traffic being diverted as recovery and rescue operations are underway.

Reports indicate that multiple casualties are being treated at the scene, with ambulance crews assessing and providing medical aid to those injured. An air ambulance has also been dispatched to assist in the response efforts.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic and distressing, with vehicles scattered across the carriageway and significant damage visible. Roger Williams, who witnessed the aftermath of the collision, described it as the “worst pile up” he has seen in over six decades, noting overturned vehicles and debris strewn across the road.

It is reported that a hail storm occurred in the area around the time of the collision, potentially contributing to hazardous road conditions. Sussex Police have urged motorists to avoid the area and expect significant disruption as emergency services work to clear the scene and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police issued a statement, confirming the closure of the M23 in both directions between Junctions 10 and 11 and emphasizing the importance of public cooperation to facilitate the ongoing response efforts.

Motorists are advised to follow diversion routes and exercise caution while traveling in the vicinity of Gatwick Airport and Pease Pottage, where severe delays are expected due to the road closure.

As this is a developing situation, further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

