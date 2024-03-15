Following a thorough investigation by detectives in east London, a man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing incident.

Arosh Ali, aged 24 and residing at White Tower Way, E1, was charged earlier today (Friday, 15 March). He is set to appear at Thames’ Magistrates Court later this afternoon.

The charges stem from a stabbing incident that occurred on Duckett Street, E1, on Friday, 8 March. The victim, a 19-year-old man, remains in critical condition in hospital. Police are providing support to him and his family during this challenging time.

The attack took place near a mosque, causing understandable concern within the local community. However, after extensive inquiries, officers have determined that the stabbing was not motivated by hate or prejudice based on the victim’s religion or race.

In response to community concerns, local officers have increased patrols in the area and engaged with residents and workers to address any queries and offer reassurance.

Detectives appeal to potential witnesses who have not yet come forward to provide information crucial to the investigation. Anyone with relevant details is urged to contact the authorities promptly by calling 101, quoting reference number 3741/08MAR24.