Man Charged with Murder of Elderly Woman in Queen’s Park

Key Bridge in Baltimore Collapses into Water After Being Hit by Cargo Ship

Major Incident Declared in Catford After Man Barricades Himself in Property with Gas Cylinders

Man Charged with Murder of Elderly Woman in Queen's Park

Man Charged with Murder of Elderly Woman in Queen’s Park

A former Metropolitan Police officer accused of using dead people’s bank card details to buy goods and sell them on has appeared in court

Date [Insert Date]

A man has been charged with murder following the tragic death of an 80-year-old woman in Queen’s Park.

Steven Clark, aged 50 and residing at Bravington Road W9, appeared in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 22 March. He is scheduled to appear at the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday, 26 March.

Police responded to a distress call at approximately 04:15hrs on Wednesday, 20 March, at an address in Fourth Avenue W10. Upon arrival, London Ambulance Service (LAS) personnel were already on the scene and had sadly pronounced the woman, identified as Ursula Uhlemann, deceased.

Clark was subsequently apprehended and later charged in connection with the incident.

Investigators believe that Clark and the victim were acquainted with each other, though the exact nature of their relationship has not been disclosed.

Ursula’s grieving family has been notified of the tragic event and is receiving support from specially trained officers during this difficult time.

A post-mortem examination conducted revealed that the provisional cause of Ursula’s death was compression to the neck.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone possessing information that could assist authorities in their inquiries is urged to contact the police by dialing 101 or by referring to @MetCC with the reference CAD 749/20 Mar.

