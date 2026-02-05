Watch Live

Man Dies After E-Bike Hits Horse and Cart – Driver Arrested

  • Updated: 22:51
  • , 5 February 2026

Police launch probe and arrest after tragic collision in Chingford.

Fatal Crash Shocks Chingford

A 46-year-old man has died following a collision between his e-bike and a horse and cart on Folly Lane, Chingford. The incident happened at 6:08pm on Wednesday, 4 February.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but sadly the cyclist was pronounced dead at once. Specialist officers are supporting the devastated family.

Horse and Cart Driver Arrested

The 25-year-old horse and cart driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wanton and furious driving. He remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Detective Sergeant Faye Cook from the Met’s Serious Collisions Investigation Unit said:

“This is a tragic incident that has resulted in the sad death of a man. We have made an arrest and our investigation continues. We would ask that anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage to contact my officers.”

Witnesses or anyone with CCTV/dashcam footage are urged to call police on 101 quoting CAD5904/04FEB, or the SCIU on 0207 175 0753. Anonymous tips can be given to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

