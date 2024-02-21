A man has been rushed to the hospital after sustaining stab wounds during a reported altercation in East London.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday, February 20, at 5:34 PM in Hornchurch, where authorities responded to reports of a fight. The victim was discovered on Maygreen Crescent with stab injuries to his leg.

According to reports, the injuries occurred amidst a brawl that erupted outside a block of flats. Prompt intervention by the police led to the victim’s swift transport to the hospital.

As of Wednesday, February 21, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that the victim’s condition is not life-threatening. However, a crime scene remains in place as investigations into the incident continue.