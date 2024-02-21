UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Man Hospitalised After Stabbing in Hornchurch Following Fight

Appeal Launched to Identify Family of Deceased Man Found in Queen’s Park

Andrew Thompson Sentenced: Shocking Child Sexual Abuse Case

Police Seek Information After Violent Assault on Women in Holland Park

Appeal for Information: Missing Person in Walworth, Southwark

Home Breaking Man Hospitalised After Stabbing in Hornchurch Following Fight

Man Hospitalised After Stabbing in Hornchurch Following Fight

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Suburban area with brick buildings and parked cars

A man has been rushed to the hospital after sustaining stab wounds during a reported altercation in East London.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday, February 20, at 5:34 PM in Hornchurch, where authorities responded to reports of a fight. The victim was discovered on Maygreen Crescent with stab injuries to his leg.

According to reports, the injuries occurred amidst a brawl that erupted outside a block of flats. Prompt intervention by the police led to the victim’s swift transport to the hospital.

As of Wednesday, February 21, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that the victim’s condition is not life-threatening. However, a crime scene remains in place as investigations into the incident continue.

Post Views: 0

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Urgent Appeal to Locate Missing Teenager from Gravesend
Person Found Dead in Dartford Car Park Near Priory Shopping Centre
A CCTV image has been released by officers investigating an assault in Canterbury
Dartford Postbox Painted Like a Crème Egg Amid Spree of Colourful Makeovers
Teen Detained for Kicking Police Dog in Yorkshire in Landmark Prosecution
Mum injured in Clapham alkali attack now stable

READ NEXT:

Officers investigating the death of 20-year-old Sol Hemy have arrested and questioned a man on suspicion of murder
CCTV images released following robbery
Four years on and detectives are continuing to investigate the tragic death of a woman in Stretford
Nearly £2 million in cash and assets was recovered by financial investigators from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate in the last financial year
Lidl GB Issues Recall for Red Hen Battered 25 Chicken Dippers Due to Potential Plastic Contamination
Suspect Charged with Two Ashford Burglaries
R&B Icon Usher Announces European Tour with Three London Shows at O2 Arena
BreakingLONDON

The Body Shop Announces Closure of Seven UK Stores Amid Restructuring

Restaurant Manager Banned for Seven Years After Employing Illegal Workers
Codeine Linctus Reclassified to Prescription-Only Medicine Amidst Concerns of Abuse and Addiction
Police Officer Under Investigation Following Violent Altercation with Detained Man
Man Charged with Multiple Shoplifting Offences in Gosport
Body Recovered from Thames Linked to Clapham Attack
Dealer Jailed in Landmark Essex Police Nitrous Oxide Supply Case
Breaking

Two Men Charged with Drug Offences in Swindon

Lifesaving Air Ambulance Response at BGF Group on the outskirts of Maidstone
Police Incident Closes M20 in Both Directions Between Junctions 2 and 3
Sussex Car Thief Jack Winstanley Troubled Journey: From Reprieve to Jailhouse Justice
Dartford Crossing East Tunnel to Close Nightly for Maintenance
12-Year-Old Girl Fighting for Life After Collision Involving E-Scooter in East London
Father Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of Infant Son
Disturbance in Harrow Leaves Man Injured, Police Investigate
Drivers Urged to Update DVLA: Seven Key Information to Avoid Penalties
Breaking

Patrolling officers caught a drug dealer red-handed in the midst of his plan to supply a Christmas party with ketamine and nitrous oxide

Breaking

Two Individuals Jailed for Violent Murder in Kingston

New Railway Station Proposed for the Vale of Glamorgan
A domestic abuser will spend three years in prison and has been given an indefinite restraining order
Families “Sickened” as Police Share Stabbing Victims’ Injuries on WhatsApp
Ongoing Search After Child Falls in Leicester’s River Soar
Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash in Handsworth
Two Teenage Boys Charged with Murder of 16-Year-Old Darrian Williams
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

RAC Data Reveals Significant Fuel Price Increases: Petrol Up by 3p and Diesel by 4p in Just Three Weeks
Crime Scene Investigator Becky Wright Honoured for Two Decades of Police Service
East London Man Sentenced for Spreading Extremist Content Online
Man Found with Stab Injuries in Hornchurch Following Reported Fight
Woman Struck by Bus Near Abbey Wood Elizabeth Line Station
KFRS to Conclude Channel Tunnel Contract in 2025
BreakingLONDON

Man Treated at Scene of Woolwich Flat Fire

BreakingLONDON

Just Stop Oil Protester Convicted for M25 Gantry Climb

BreakingLONDON

New Comedy-Drama “Boarders” Set to Premiere on BBC Three

BreakingLONDON

Lorry Driver Jailed for Killing Cyclist in Tragic Accident

RECOMMENDED

South London Drug Dealer Found Guilty of Murdering Vulnerable Addict
Metropolitan Police Officer Avoids Sack After Sharing Inappropriate WhatsApp Photo
Fatal Collision on Soho Road: Man Arrested on Suspicion of Dangerous Driving
Edmonton Rapist Wayne Campbell On the Run: Police Issue Warning to Public
Tragic Discovery in Bristol: Three Children Found Dead, Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
A man has died following a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles in Handsworth
BreakingLONDON

Police Appeal for Information Following Reports of Suspicious Behaviour at Gravesend Train Station

Breaking

Man Jailed for Assaulting Four Police Officers in Dover

Breaking

Dispersal Order Reinstated to Tackle Nuisance Vehicles in Larkfield and Snodland

Breaking

Boat Owner Ordered to Pay £20,000 Following Vessel Collision with Rocks

Breaking

Police Appeal for Information Following Theft and Threat Incident in Salisbury

Breaking

Robust Policing Planned for Palestine Solidarity March in London

Breaking

£1 Million Worth of Crystal Meth Seized in Croydon Drug Raid

Breaking

Gravesend Man Sentenced for Adopted Daughter’s Murder

Breaking

Appeal for Witnesses Following Fatal Collision in Broadstairs

Breaking

Police Drone Aids in Recovery of Stolen Caravan in Dartford

Breaking

Baby’s Death Blamed on Ambulance Delay Due to Categorisation Error

Breaking

Mother Fatally Stabbed by Mentally Ill Son After Ambulance Refusal

Breaking

Kent Police Appeals for Information Following Supermarket Incident in Maidstone

Breaking

Motorist Charged for Allegedly Ignoring Road Closures During Fatal Collision Response

Breaking

Teenager Arrested in Connection with Hackney Murder Investigation

Breaking

Emergency Response to Crash in Faversham

BreakingLONDON

Morrisons Introduces Price Match Scheme to Compete with Aldi and Lidl

BreakingLONDON

Man Treated at Scene of Woolwich Flat Fire

Top Stories

SUSSEX

Hastings Man Guilty of Theft, Assault: Success for Operation Castle

BreakingLONDON

South London Drug Dealer Found Guilty of Murdering Vulnerable Addict

BreakingLONDON

Metropolitan Police Officer Avoids Sack After Sharing Inappropriate WhatsApp Photo

Breaking

Fatal Collision on Soho Road: Man Arrested on Suspicion of Dangerous Driving

Breaking

Edmonton Rapist Wayne Campbell On the Run: Police Issue Warning to Public

Breaking

Tragic Discovery in Bristol: Three Children Found Dead, Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

Breaking

A man has died following a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles in Handsworth

Breaking

Retro Slots: a return to the past with a modern outlook in 2024

Breaking

The impact of casinos on the development of the restaurant and culinary industry in Britain

Breaking

UK Casinos and Learning: education support programmes

Breaking

How casinos support sports and social initiatives in Britain

SUSSEX

Sussex Police Pursue Leads After Teenager’s Stabbing

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Man Hospitalised After Stabbing in Hornchurch Following Fight
Appeal Launched to Identify Family of Deceased Man Found in Queen’s Park
Andrew Thompson Sentenced: Shocking Child Sexual Abuse Case

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.