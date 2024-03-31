Man in Critical Condition After Serious Assault in Hanworth

A man in his 50s is currently fighting for his life in hospital after sustaining severe head injuries during a “serious assault” in West London.

The incident occurred in Saxon Avenue, at the junction of Watermill Way and Basson Grove, in Hanworth. A concerned resident contacted MyLondon to report a heavy police presence in the area, stating that police and forensics personnel were present, and roads were cordoned off with tape.

According to a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Service, officers were called to the scene shortly after 8am on Saturday, March 30. The injured man, in his 50s, had been transported to the hospital by the London Ambulance Service with head injuries.

The investigation revealed that the man sustained his injuries at an address in the Hanworth area of Feltham. He remains in hospital in critical condition, and his family has been notified.

Detectives from West Area CID are currently leading the investigation into the incident. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the assault.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the police at 101, quoting CAD 1641/30mar.