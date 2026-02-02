Watch Live

DANGEROUS PURSUIT Man in Custody After High-Speed Chase Injures Teen Girl in Chippenham

  Updated: 15:10
  2 February 2026

 

Stolen BMW Sparks Daring Police Pursuit

A stolen BMW flashed through Chippenham at breakneck speed on Sunday morning, sparking a heart-stopping police chase. Officers spotted the car racing north along West Cepen Way around 9:45am but when they tried to stop it, the driver hit the gas instead, kicking off a wild pursuit.

Chase Ends in Collision on Busy A350

The chase tore through Bristol Road, Hungerdown Lane, Bath Road, and onto the bustling A350 towards Lacock. The stolen BMW smashed into a Volkswagen Transporter during the desperate escape.

14-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured; Driver Arrested

One passenger in the Volkswagen, a 14-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries and was rushed straight to Southmead Hospital.

The driver of the stolen BMW, a man in his 30s, remains in custody at Gablecross Police Station. He’s facing multiple charges, including dangerous driving, failing to stop, drink and drug driving, and escaping lawful custody.

Witnesses urged to call 101 quoting crime reference 54260012844.

