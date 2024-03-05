Rory Keen, a 47-year-old resident of Spring Road in Southampton, has been sentenced to jail for attempting to pervert the course of justice in a bid to avoid speeding tickets.

Keen’s black Mercedes CLA 45 was caught speeding on four separate occasions, according to court records:

On November 16, 2021, at 8:51 pm, the vehicle was recorded travelling at 65mph in a temporary 50mph zone on the M27 eastbound near Swanwick.

On November 19, 2021, at 9:53 pm, it was recorded at 64mph in the same temporary 50mph zone on the M27 eastbound near Swanwick.

On September 17, 2022, at 6:00 pm, the vehicle was clocked at 87mph in a 70mph zone on the M27 westbound near Fareham.

On October 7, 2022, at 9:03 am, it was recorded at a staggering 103mph in a 70mph zone on the M27 eastbound near West End.

In an attempt to evade prosecution, Keen changed his vehicle’s number plate and provided an image of the altered plate to the police, claiming that his original plate had been cloned. However, officers were able to refute his claim by utilizing various technological means.

Evidence gathered from the car’s built-in GPS, cell site analysis from Keen’s mobile phone, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems conclusively proved that he was indeed the driver of the vehicle on all four occasions.

Keen pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice, leading to his sentencing at Southampton Crown Court on Friday, March 1, 2024. He was handed a 12-month prison sentence and will also face a six-month driving disqualification upon his release.

This case serves as a reminder that attempts to circumvent the law will be met with severe consequences. Law enforcement agencies possess advanced technology and investigative methods to uncover deception and ensure that justice is served.