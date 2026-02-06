Man Jailed Over Shocking Stoke-on-Trent Sex Attacks

A 31-year-old man has been locked up for more than six years after raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Stoke-on-Trent.

Brutal Assault in Blurton

Flauberd Njumbe, from #Blurton, was sentenced to six years and one month at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Wednesday, 4 February.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault on a female, and failing to surrender to police bail. The horrific offences occurred earlier this year in 2024.

Lifetime Sex Offender Registration

Alongside his prison term, Njumbe was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life, ensuring he will be closely monitored once released.

Police Praise Survivor’s Courage

PC Joshua Whitehurst from Staffordshire Police’s rape and serious sexual offences unit condemned Njumbe’s crimes as “cruel sexual violence.”

“I am pleased that today justice has been served. I want to thank the survivor for their courage and trust in coming forward and supporting us with our investigation,” PC Whitehurst said. “I hope this sentence sends two very clear messages: if you are a victim of sexual abuse, we will listen to you and we will work tirelessly to achieve justice for you. If you are a sex offender, we will find you and we will take robust action to put you behind bars for as long as possible.”

Support Available for Survivors

Survivors of sexual offences are urged to contact the police for support. Dial 101 or use Live Chat on the local police website for confidential assistance.