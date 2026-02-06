Watch Live

Man Jailed Over Shocking Stoke-on-Trent Sex Attacks

  • Updated: 05:40
  • , 6 February 2026

A 31-year-old man has been locked up for more than six years after raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Stoke-on-Trent.

Brutal Assault in Blurton

Flauberd Njumbe, from #Blurton, was sentenced to six years and one month at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Wednesday, 4 February.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault on a female, and failing to surrender to police bail. The horrific offences occurred earlier this year in 2024.

Lifetime Sex Offender Registration

Alongside his prison term, Njumbe was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life, ensuring he will be closely monitored once released.

Police Praise Survivor’s Courage

PC Joshua Whitehurst from Staffordshire Police’s rape and serious sexual offences unit condemned Njumbe’s crimes as “cruel sexual violence.”

“I am pleased that today justice has been served. I want to thank the survivor for their courage and trust in coming forward and supporting us with our investigation,” PC Whitehurst said.

“I hope this sentence sends two very clear messages: if you are a victim of sexual abuse, we will listen to you and we will work tirelessly to achieve justice for you. If you are a sex offender, we will find you and we will take robust action to put you behind bars for as long as possible.”

Support Available for Survivors

Survivors of sexual offences are urged to contact the police for support. Dial 101 or use Live Chat on the local police website for confidential assistance.

Recommended for you

A120 Crash Near Stansted Airport: Road Closed in Both Directions with Severe Delays
SERIOUS COLLISION A3 Northbound SHUT: Serious Crash Sparks Full Closure in Hampshire
Screenshot 2026-02-05 at 23.23.13
How to recognise a fair online casino platform in 5 minutes: a checklist approach without advertising and hype
Screenshot 2026-02-05 at 23.13.36
POLICE STING Massive Tobacco and £30k Cash Haul in Hythe Police Sting
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 02.32.44
Prison Worker Jailed for Smuggling £95k in Drugs into HMP Garth

Must READ

TEEN ATTACKER Teen Pleads Guilty to Murdering His Own Mother in Prestatyn
POLICE CRACKDOWN Driver Crashes, Arrested for Drink and Drug Driving in Birkenhead
COCAINE STASH Macclesfield Drug Dealer Locked Up After Police Stop
QUICK RESPONSE Violent Arrest Turned Ugly
BANGED UP Four Men Banged Up Over Massive Portsmouth Cannabis Farm
BRAZEN SHOOTINGS Gunman Caught After Brazen Sheffield Shootings
"KILL JEWS" Man Convicted for Hate Crimes After Defacing Qurans and Writing ‘Kill Jews’ in Custody
HIGH SPEED HORROR Speed Demon Jailed for Deadly M40 Crash Near Beaconsfield
FIGHT FOR JUSTICE Stabbing Killer Convicted Again After Family’s Fight for Justice
ARSON PROBE Arsonist Sparks Blaze, Leaves Neighbours in Danger

More For You

URGENT APPEAL Missing Man from Maidstone
EPSTEIN SCANDAL Starmer Faces Major Crisis Over Mandelson Epstein Scandal
Fare Dodger’s Brutal Attack Leaves Passenger Fighting for Life at London Bridge Station
SMASH AND GRAB Jewellery Heist Shakes Richmond High Street

More From UK News in Pictures

HOTEL HORROR London Woman Jailed for Life After Brutal Murder in Clacton Hotel
BRUTAL ATTACK Getaway Driver Jailed Over Brutal Attack on Teen
SERIAL OFFENDER Portsmouth Man Jailed for Drugs and Dangerous Driving in Reading
ESCAPE BID Drug Kingpin Crashes Car to Dodge Court – Now Jailed for Nearly 15 Years
CAUGHT RED HANDED Knife and Class A Drugs Sting Lands Two Men Behind Bars
FLASHY DEALER Flashy Drug Dealer Flaunts £2,000 Trainers Before Jail
FURIOUS JUDGE Drug Dealer Caught with Heroin and Cocaine in Bournemouth Jailed
BAD LUCK Drug Dealer’s Bad Luck Lands Him in Jail
MAYHEM Convicted Killer Fauz Richards Jailed Again After Brutal Assault at MDMA Party
The BBC Called Him “Gentle”. A Police Officer Was Left With a Broken Spine
FIRE PROBE Blaze Hits Greenford Home: Firefighters Race to Tackle Flames
Staffordshire Inmate Slapped with Extra Jail Time After Brutal Prison Guard Attack
Steph Irons Murdered in Brutal Knife Attack
TRAGIC DISCOVERY Body Found in Coventry Lake After Missing Man Search
British Retail Trends And The Shift In Digital Gifting
URGENT APPEAL Missing 14-Year-Old Girl from Canterbury

More From UKNIP

Man Dies in Tragic Incident on Bexley Road
EPSTEIN FILES Epstein Island Sleuth Claims He’s Being Stalked by Mysterious Black Escalades
FATAL CRASH Man Dies After E-Bike Hits Horse and Cart – Driver Arrested
PREMEDIDATED Man Found Guilty of Murdering 9-Year-Old Girl in Boston