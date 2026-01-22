Ambulance Crew Swarm to Corbets Tey Road
The London Ambulance Service sprang into action shortly after 11am this morning (January 22) following reports of a man feeling unwell on Corbets Tey Road, Upminster.
Within minutes, an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer, and paramedics in fast response cars were dispatched to the scene.
Priority Hospital Transfer
Paramedics quickly located the man and provided treatment on site before rushing him to the hospital as a priority.
Official Statement
“We were called at 11.02am today (22 January) to reports of an unwell person in Corbets Tey Road, Upminster. We sent an ambulance crew, paramedics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer to the scene. We treated a patient at the scene and took him to hospital as a priority.” – London Ambulance Service spokesperson