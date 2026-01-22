Ambulance Crew Swarm to Corbets Tey Road

The London Ambulance Service sprang into action shortly after 11am this morning (January 22) following reports of a man feeling unwell on Corbets Tey Road, Upminster.

Within minutes, an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer, and paramedics in fast response cars were dispatched to the scene.

Priority Hospital Transfer

Paramedics quickly located the man and provided treatment on site before rushing him to the hospital as a priority.

Official Statement