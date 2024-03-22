Naomi North, a 30-year-old motorist, has been sentenced to four years’ imprisonment after failing to stop following a collision that resulted in the death of a disabled pedestrian on a pelican crossing.

The tragic incident occurred on New Road in Chatham at approximately 10:50 pm on Monday, August 10, 2020. The victim, a man in his 70s who walked with two sticks, was crossing the road when he was struck by a Ford Fiesta driven by North. Despite the flashing amber lights indicating a pedestrian crossing, North failed to slow down and collided with the man just a few steps from reaching the kerb.

As a result of the collision, the victim sustained multiple serious injuries and tragically died at the scene.

During police investigations, North admitted to not seeing the pedestrian prior to the incident and panicked after realizing she had hit someone. Instead of stopping to render assistance, she drove away from the scene. North was subsequently arrested at a relative’s home the following morning.

Despite denying the offence, North was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving following a trial at Maidstone Crown Court. In addition to her prison sentence, North was banned from driving for 12 years.

Detective Sergeant Barry Goodsell, from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, expressed the tragic nature of the incident, highlighting the importance of motorists paying adequate attention while driving. He emphasized that the collision was avoidable, especially considering the favorable weather and lighting conditions at the time.

The sentencing serves as a reminder of the severe consequences of dangerous driving and the impact it can have on individuals and families. Kent Police extends their sympathies to the family of the deceased and hopes that the outcome of this case provides them with some closure amidst their grief.