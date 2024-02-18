A motorist had a fortunate escape from potential harm after her car’s windscreen was struck by a wine bottle thrown from the railway bridge over Yokosuka Way. The alarming incident occurred around 9:30 am on Friday morning, sending shockwaves through the local community.

According to eyewitness reports, the unidentified motorist was driving along Yokosuka Way when a wine bottle came hurtling down from the railway bridge overhead, shattering the car’s windscreen upon impact. The driver, who narrowly avoided serious injury, managed to bring her vehicle to a stop safely despite the sudden and alarming circumstances.

Kent Police have been promptly notified of the incident, with police reportedly launching an investigation into the matter. Concerns have been raised over the safety of motorists traversing the area, as incidents of objects being thrown from overhead bridges pose a significant risk to public safety.

Residents and commuters have expressed shock and outrage at the reckless behaviour exhibited by the perpetrator, emphasizing the potential danger posed by such acts of vandalism. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of ensuring the safety and security of road users.

Officers are urging anyone with information regarding the incident or the individual(s) responsible to come forward and assist with the investigation. Any details, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could prove crucial in apprehending those accountable and preventing similar incidents in the future.