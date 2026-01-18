Murder Probe Underway After Stabbing on Sheppey

Police launch murder investigation after a man is fatally stabbed near a children’s playground on Noreen Avenue, Minster, last night.

Man in 50s Dies in Shocking Attack

Kent Police were called at 6.38pm on Saturday to reports of a stabbing. Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, but the victim, a man in his 50s, was confirmed dead.

Young Suspect Arrested Near Chippy

A man in his 20s was arrested shortly after the stabbing near a nearby fish and chip shop. He remains in custody on suspicion of murder. Police say the two men were known to each other.

Area Locked Down as Investigation Continues

Part of Noreen Avenue, between The Broadway and Magpie Court, remains cordoned off this morning. Only residents who provide their names are being allowed in or out.