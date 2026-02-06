Watch Live

Nurse Busted Sucking Maternity Gas on NHS Shifts

  • Updated: 22:09
  • , 6 February 2026

Olanike Toye was caught inhaling Entonox – the gas-and-oxygen mix used for childbirth pain relief – not once, but twice at Lewisham Hospital in September 2022.

Then, just months later, in February 2023, she was caught red-handed doing the same thing twice more at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital while on duty.

Misconduct Panel Boots Midwife Off Medical Register

Last Wednesday (January 28), a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) panel ruled Toye’s actions amounted to serious misconduct and erased her from the medical register. She denies ever misusing Entonox.

Colleagues Walk In on Dizzy Nurse Twice at Lewisham

The panel heard how on September 15, 2022, a colleague found Toye alone on the labour ward, inhaling Entonox through a mouthpiece. She looked startled and dropped the tube when caught.

Just days later, on September 28, another worker heard the gas hiss in an empty room. They opened the door to find Toye “very flustered and disoriented.” She even stumbled and knocked over a bin when approached.

More Shocking Scenes at Chelsea and Westminster

In February 2023, colleagues at Chelsea and Westminster walked in on Toye “feverishly” sucking on the Entonox mouthpiece again.

The NMC panel slammed her denial as “inconsistent, vague and lacking detail,” concluding she took the gas for personal use, knowing it wasn’t hers to take.

“An ordinary, reasonable person would view this behaviour as dishonest,” the panel said.

NHS Trust Responds as Midwife’s Job Ends

A Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust spokesperson said: “This matter was managed in line with professional and regulatory guidance.”

“The midwife stayed on the professional register and was allowed to work under strict conditions with regular NMC review.”

“Since she’s no longer registered, her employment with Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust has ended.”

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 01.16.13
BRUTAL ATTACK Getaway Driver Jailed Over Brutal Attack on Teen
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 01.29.58
SERIAL OFFENDER Portsmouth Man Jailed for Drugs and Dangerous Driving in Reading
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 01.27.19
ESCAPE BID Drug Kingpin Crashes Car to Dodge Court – Now Jailed for Nearly 15 Years
Screenshot 2026-02-06 at 01.13.15
CAUGHT RED HANDED Knife and Class A Drugs Sting Lands Two Men Behind Bars

Must READ

ARMED SHAKEDOWN Three Nabbed Over Armed Robbery in Knightsbridge
FIRST PICTURE Tragic Plane Crash: Family Pays Tribute to Fallen Pilot
Nurse Busted Sucking Maternity Gas on NHS Shifts
Tragic Crash: Four-Year-Old Boy Killed After Being ‘Rammed’ Off Kent Road
EPSTEIN FILES Police Raid Lord Mandelson’s Wiltshire Home in Epstein Probe

BREAKING

RAPIST JAILED Faversham Rapist Locked Up for Over Six Years
APPROACH WITH CAUTION M20 and M26 Chaos: Car Crashes Off Road, Delays Mount
DAYLIGHT ROBBERY When Courage Clashes with Consequence: Are We Too Scared to Do the Right Thing?
JOINT OPERATION Six Charged After Major Swindon Burglary Raids
Why Acuvue Contact Lenses Are a Popular Choice for Everyday Vision

More For You

FLASHY DEALER Flashy Drug Dealer Flaunts £2,000 Trainers Before Jail
FURIOUS JUDGE Drug Dealer Caught with Heroin and Cocaine in Bournemouth Jailed
BAD LUCK Drug Dealer’s Bad Luck Lands Him in Jail
MAYHEM Convicted Killer Fauz Richards Jailed Again After Brutal Assault at MDMA Party

More From UK News in Pictures

Officers From The Serious Collision Investigation Unit Are Appealing For Witnesses Following A Collision Involving A Car And A Pedestrian In whitstable
SELF HARM Woman Found Stabbed on Common Road in Chatham Sparks Major Emergency Response
MORE SPACE UK Boosts Detention Beds to Tackle Illegal Immigration Surge
HEARING LOSS Peppa Pig’s Little Brother George Gets Hearing Loss Diagnosis
Man Jailed Over Shocking Stoke-on-Trent Sex Attacks
FATAL CRASH Four Arrested in Bolton Over Deadly Crash That Killed Four
TEEN ATTACKER Teen Pleads Guilty to Murdering His Own Mother in Prestatyn
POLICE CRACKDOWN Driver Crashes, Arrested for Drink and Drug Driving in Birkenhead
COCAINE STASH Macclesfield Drug Dealer Locked Up After Police Stop
QUICK RESPONSE Violent Arrest Turned Ugly
BANGED UP Four Men Banged Up Over Massive Portsmouth Cannabis Farm
BRAZEN SHOOTINGS Gunman Caught After Brazen Sheffield Shootings
"KILL JEWS" Man Convicted for Hate Crimes After Defacing Qurans and Writing ‘Kill Jews’ in Custody
HIGH SPEED HORROR Speed Demon Jailed for Deadly M40 Crash Near Beaconsfield
FIGHT FOR JUSTICE Stabbing Killer Convicted Again After Family’s Fight for Justice
ARSON PROBE Arsonist Sparks Blaze, Leaves Neighbours in Danger
HOTEL HORROR London Woman Jailed for Life After Brutal Murder in Clacton Hotel

More From UKNIP

The BBC Called Him “Gentle”. A Police Officer Was Left With a Broken Spine
FIRE PROBE Blaze Hits Greenford Home: Firefighters Race to Tackle Flames
Staffordshire Inmate Slapped with Extra Jail Time After Brutal Prison Guard Attack
Steph Irons Murdered in Brutal Knife Attack