Nurse Busted Sucking Maternity Gas on NHS Shifts

Olanike Toye was caught inhaling Entonox – the gas-and-oxygen mix used for childbirth pain relief – not once, but twice at Lewisham Hospital in September 2022.

Then, just months later, in February 2023, she was caught red-handed doing the same thing twice more at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital while on duty.

Misconduct Panel Boots Midwife Off Medical Register

Last Wednesday (January 28), a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) panel ruled Toye’s actions amounted to serious misconduct and erased her from the medical register. She denies ever misusing Entonox.

Colleagues Walk In on Dizzy Nurse Twice at Lewisham

The panel heard how on September 15, 2022, a colleague found Toye alone on the labour ward, inhaling Entonox through a mouthpiece. She looked startled and dropped the tube when caught.

Just days later, on September 28, another worker heard the gas hiss in an empty room. They opened the door to find Toye “very flustered and disoriented.” She even stumbled and knocked over a bin when approached.

More Shocking Scenes at Chelsea and Westminster

In February 2023, colleagues at Chelsea and Westminster walked in on Toye “feverishly” sucking on the Entonox mouthpiece again.

The NMC panel slammed her denial as “inconsistent, vague and lacking detail,” concluding she took the gas for personal use, knowing it wasn’t hers to take.

“An ordinary, reasonable person would view this behaviour as dishonest,” the panel said.

NHS Trust Responds as Midwife’s Job Ends

A Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust spokesperson said: “This matter was managed in line with professional and regulatory guidance.”

“The midwife stayed on the professional register and was allowed to work under strict conditions with regular NMC review.”

“Since she’s no longer registered, her employment with Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust has ended.”