Nurse ‘Nearly Beaten to Death’ in Crowbar Attack by Afghan Migrant

Terrifying Hospital Assault

A nurse has revealed she was “nearly beaten to death” after being attacked with a crowbar by a 20-year-old Afghan migrant in a shocking rampage at a Merseyside hospital.

Meg Lynch, 28, was grabbing a drink from a vending machine at Newton Community Hospital in Newton-Le-Willows when the terrifying assault began. The district nurse suffered multiple blows to the head and was left bloodied and bruised before she managed to run and hide.

Suspect Arrested and Detained

The attacker, who was refused an appointment, allegedly went on a rampage injuring six people in total. Police arrested the suspect at the scene on suspicion of six counts of Section 18 wounding, affray, and criminal damage.

Merseyside Police confirmed the man, originally from Afghanistan, has been detained under the Mental Health Act. The metal crowbar used in the attack has been recovered for forensic examination.

A police spokesperson said: “A scene remains in place at the community hospital while enquiries continue. A mobile police station is on site, and high-visibility patrols are ongoing to reassure the public.”

Victim Speaks Out After Ordeal

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Ms Lynch described the horror in her own words: “I was attacked at work around noon. The man started hitting me from behind with a crowbar as I stood at the vending machine. After a few blows, I ran and hid, doing everything I could to get safety.”

She added, “I’ve had my head sewn back together after my CT scans and X-rays came back clear. I honestly don’t know why this man did this, but I feel so lucky to be alive.”

Ms Lynch, who recently finished her first year of nursing, is now home with family and recovering, though she remains “very sore and in a state of shock.”

Support Floods In for Brave Nurse

The nurse has received an outpouring of support from colleagues and the public. Fellow nurse Andrea Vickers said, “For this to happen to one of the kindest souls I know is absolutely gutting. Sending hugs and lots of love.”

Nursing student Jessica Shaw added, “You’ve shown me such warmth and kindness on placement. It angers me that this happened to you. Wishing you strength and healing.”

Police have urged anyone with concerns or information to come forward and assured the community the area remains under close watch to prevent further incidents.