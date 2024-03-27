Officer to appear in court charged with non-recent sexual offences

PC Anthony Rowley, 51, attached to the South Area Command, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 27 March, charged with four counts of sexual assault on a girl aged under 14.

The allegations relate to one victim, known to PC Rowley, and are alleged to have occurred in Croydon between 1988 and 1989.

They were reported to police on 27 May 2023. PC Rowley was arrested on Thursday, 1 June 2023, and released on bail.

He was charged on Tuesday, 27 February 2024.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards are aware and is conducting a misconduct investigation alongside the criminal investigation.

PC Rowley is suspended from duty.

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain, lead for policing in Croydon, said: “I recognise the serious concern this news will have, and I can assure local people that officers acted quickly on receipt of the allegations and that enquiries are ongoing.

It would be inappropriate for me to comment further at this time. It is imperative that no information or material is shared that could prejudice court proceedings.”