UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Police Respond to Stabbing Incident on Wandsworth Road

Man Charged with Murder Following Fatal Collision in East Ham

Operation Henhouse: over 400 arrests and £19m seized in national campaign tackling fraud

Suspect Charged in Connection with Two Armed Robberies in Swanley

Family Forced to Flee as Suspect Barricades Himself in Catford Home with Gas Canister

Home Breaking Operation Henhouse: over 400 arrests and £19m seized in national campaign tackling fraud

Operation Henhouse: over 400 arrests and £19m seized in national campaign tackling fraud

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Two men in suits, one in uniform, professional setting.

Over 400 people have been arrested in a crackdown on fraud coordinated by the National Economic Crime Centre and City of London Police.

The activity, which was the third iteration of the multi-agency Operation Henhouse, ran across February and March 2024 and resulted in:

  • 438 arrests
  • 211 voluntary interviews
  • 283 cease and desist notices
  • account freezing orders of £5.1m
  • seizures of cash and assets worth £13.9m

Fraud is currently the most common crime type reported in the Crime Survey of England and Wales. It accounts for approximately 40% of all crime reports, and costs an estimated £6.8bn each year in England and Wales alone.

For the first time, the action involved all UK police forces and Regional Organised Crime Units, alongside national agencies including the Financial Conduct Authority, National Crime Agency, Serious Fraud Office and National Trading Standards. Over £600k of funding was made available to support the work.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=wd1KBlVsOko%3Fsi%3D5slGhzzjBbGMamG5

Substantial law enforcement activity was carried out by individual forces and agencies across the UK:

  • 27 arrests were made by Norfolk Constabulary.
  • 20 arrests were made by Bedfordshire Police.
  • Merseyside Police arrested 10 individuals, executed 12 search warrants, seized £548k in cash, and issued five Account Freezing Orders amounting to £287k.
  • In Warwickshire, seven arrests and 11 interviews were made in connection to cases where victims were defrauded out of a total of more than £450,000.
  • The North West Regional Organised Crime Unit made over 90 disruptions.
  • Essex Police froze £2m worth of assets and made 15 arrests.
  • Kent police, in addition to providing call blockers to vulnerable people, arrested 20 suspects, seized more than £7,000 and froze accounts worth nearly £100,000.

Several National Crime Agency investigations, many of which involve its Complex Financial Crime Teams, are ongoing.

High value seizures included an £80,000 Porsche by Lancashire Police, a £70,000 BMW by the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, and a £15,000 Rolex watch, alongside $33,200(USD), £15,750 and a large quantity of high value designer clothing by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Operation Henhouse also involves collaboration across force boundaries, and between a huge range of partners:

  • Police Scotland, supported by Greater Manchester Police and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, arrested and charged two men in connection with a fraudulent banking scheme.
  • Cleveland Police, working in collaboration with the North East Regional Crime Unit, raided multiple homes across their force area, arresting four individuals.
  • In late February, officers from Tarian Regional Organised Crime Unit, working in partnership with the Gambling Commission, HMRC and Cardiff City Council Licensing, executed six warrants across Cardiff, arresting two men on suspicion of money laundering and gambling act offences. Six poker tables, a spinning prize wheel, poker coins and chips, and multiple flat screen televisions were seized.

As part of the action, the National Crime Agency (NCA) worked closely to assist and bolster work led by partners. This included support provided to the Serious Fraud Office on their investigation into Signature Group, a business that attracted over a thousand UK and international investors in the redevelopment of iconic landmarks. It also included support to the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit on an investigation into an organised crime group suspected of stealing nearly £8 million from victims. The work led to eight arrests, as well as the seizure of £300k cash, a BMW and around 100 devices. The largest amount taken from a single victim was £4.1m.

The results represent a 52% increase on last year’s arrest figures under Operation Henhouse, and demonstrate that through coordinated action, forces nationwide can tackle what is a complex and quickly evolving threat.

Adrian Searle, Director of the National Economic Crime Centre (NECC) in the NCA, said:

“Henhouse is proof of what policing and wider law enforcement across the UK can achieve when we come together.

“The emotional harm that fraud causes is immense, and many of those targeted are faced with devastating and life-changing losses.

“Fraud investigations take place all year round, but campaigns like Henhouse not only demonstrate how far we will go to pursue those who commit fraud, but also how successful we can be when we work closely with our partners across the country.

“This partnership also extends to working evermore closely with international counterparts and the private sector to target the fraud threat emanating from overseas, and fraud-enabling technologies and infrastructure.

“This activity on a number of fronts will significantly impact the fraud threat”

Temporary Detective Superintendent Oliver Little, from the Lead Force Operations Room at the City of London Police, said:

“The success of this year’s Operation Henhouse would not be possible without the hard work of multiple teams from police forces and regional teams across the UK. This is evident in the results, with an estimated £6m in cash seized and over 430 arrests throughout the month. It’s a fantastic and collaborative effort by all officers who took part.

“This year sees our most impressive results yet, with a record number of arrests and disruptions made. With fraud accounting for around 40 per cent of all crime in the UK, we know the important role we have as the national lead force for fraud and how operations like Henhouse are key in delivering results and disrupting criminals.”

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said:

“Fraud destroys lives. Operations like Henhouse are absolutely vital to crack down on fraudsters and stop them profiteering off of our family, friends, and neighbours.

“The National Crime Agency and forces across the country have done a great job of seizing criminal assets worth millions and making more than 400 arrests in a single month.

“Our approach is working. Fraud is already down 13% in England and Wales. This government is determined to continue our efforts to bring fraudsters to justice and protect the public.”

The public can take steps to help protect themselves against fraud. Be sure to protect your online accounts from compromise by criminals:

  • Create strong, unique passwords for accounts
  • Always use 2-step verification if offered
  • Use your browser’s password manager to safely store passwords.

Criminals may pretend to be a trusted person or company. If something seems suspicious or unexpected, such as requests for money or personal information, contact the organisation directly to check. Use contact details from their official website, not those given in a message, email or phone call.

If you have fallen victim to fraud or cyber crime, report it any time at www.actionfraud.police.uk. In Scotland, report it to Police Scotland by calling 101. If you are a victim of fraud, report it to your bank so they can protect your account.

Visit stopthinkfraud.campaign.gov.uk for more information.

Post Views: 11

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Manor Park Hither Green Stabbing: Victim Identified as Zhe Weng
M2 Closed in Kent Following Serious Collision traffic being turned for collision invesigation work near Sittingbourne
More than 14m trips planned by car as school holidays and Easter weekend clash
Royal Mint Unveils New Star Wars Coins Featuring Millennium Falcon
ULEZ Scrappage Scheme Extended to Allow Vehicle Donations to Ukraine
UK’s Bold Vision: Transformation in Defence & Civil Nuclear Sector

READ NEXT:

Police Investigate Tragic Death of 8-Year-Old Boy in Ealing Lorry Collision
Barn Fire in Bidborough, Tunbridge Wells: Residents Advised to Keep Windows and Doors Closed
Police Appeal for Information Following Break-in at Helensburgh Fuel Station
A new appeal for information has been issued in relation to Fiona Pender’s disappearance from Tullamore, Co Offaly, 26 years ago
Police are searching a public gardens in Rochester after man has been arrested suspicion of rape
International Social Media Campaign Launched to Deter Illegal Migration to the UK
Urgent Appeal After Stabbing Incident in Fulham, SW6
Breaking

Woman and Five-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck by Car in Plymouth: Driver Arrested for Suspected DUI

Met officers arrest Newham murder suspect at Heathrow Airport
Urgent Appeal: Missing 14-Year-Old Abby Dedman
12-Year-Old Boy Charged with Attempted Murder in Sittingbourne Assault
Emergency Services Respond to Blaze at LandMark Tower
Police Appeal for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Tunstall
A man will appear in court charged with offences following a fire at a property in Hackney
Breaking

Horror Car Crash Kills Four People: Driver and Three Passengers in VW Golf Die After Smash in Northern Ireland

Life Sentence for Luke D’Wit: ‘Cruel and Senseless’ Baxter Murders
Appeal for Information Following Fatal Road Traffic Collision in Barnsley
Disturbing Bradley Child Sexual Offences: Mohammed Qazi Charged
St Budeaux Crash Updates: Two Air Ambulances and Emergency Services Rush to Scene
Ex-Trump Advisor Navarro Begins Prison Sentence for Capitol Attack Contempt
12-Year-Old Arrested After Stabbing in Sittingbourne
National Lottery & Thunderball Results: 23rd March 2024
Pictured: Mother of Missing Three Siblings, Banned from Their Care by Court Order
Breaking

Urgent Appeal: Missing 14-Year-Old Lily-Mai

Breaking

Armed Police Mobilised in E17 Amidst Search for Gunman on the Loose

Moscow Concert Hall Mass Shooting Leaves Dozens Dead
Government Proposes Over 7% Increase in UK Passport Application Fees
Kate Middleton Announces Cancer Diagnosis in Heartfelt Video Message: ‘It has been incredibly tough’
Investigators are appealing for witnesses after a man reported being assaulted in Dover
Abusive partner held a knife to the victim’s neck
Firefighters Issue Warning to Businesses in Kent: Fire Caused by ‘Dirty Takeaway Ducting’ Destroys Kebab Shop
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

How to plan an epic motorhome road trip
How can I improve my finance skills? 
150 Tractors from Kent on Route to London: Farmers to Stage Tractor Rally in Central London
Witnesses Urged to Come Forward Following Serious Collision in Walthamstow
First Pictures Released of Mother and Daughter Killed in Plymouth Crash
Driver airlifted after M2 London-Bound Collision
Breaking

M4 Temporarily Closed After Multi-Vehicle Collision

Breaking

Desperate Search Underway for Three Missing Siblings: Pauly-Boi, Jolene, and Betsy

Breaking

Investigation Launched After Two Women Escape Maisonette Fire in Abbey Wood

Breaking

Public Urged to Assist in Locating Missing Woman from Tunbridge Wells

RECOMMENDED

Teenager Seriously Assaulted in Sittingbourne: Witnesses Urged to Come Forward
Man jailed for 30 years for sexually abusing children in Gosport more than 20 years ago
Two men who were quickly tracked down and arrested by police after carrying out a burglary in Ashford have been jailed
Firefighters Put Skills to the Test at Historic Site
A rapist who was identified and charged within a week of attacking a lone woman has been jailed for ten years
Motorist Jailed for Fatally Striking Pedestrian on Pelican Crossing
BreakingLONDON

Drug Dealer Caught After Three Years on the Run Following Car Purchase

Breaking

Suspect Charged Following Burglary at Ashford Public House

Breaking

An image of a woman has been released by officers investigating an assault in #Folkestone

Breaking

Police Seize 300 Cannabis Plants After Fire at Industrial Site in Ashford

Breaking

Police Appeal to Locate Missing Teenage Girls

Breaking

Armed Robbery Incident in Walthamstow Leads to Two Arrests

Breaking

First Picture of Polish National named as Stanislaw Everett arrested for Shoreditch Crossbow attacks

Breaking

Woman Dies in Tragic Peckham House Fire

Breaking

Unknown Substance Sprayed into Lewisham Police Station Custody Suite, Causing Burning Eyes

Breaking

Man Hospitalised After Stabbing During Fight in Erith

Breaking

Ofcom Finds GB News in Breach of Impartiality Rules

Breaking

Man Arrested Over Crossbow Attacks in London

Breaking

Man, 46, Killed in Ilford Hit-and-Run; Two Arrests Made

Breaking

Family Pays Tribute to Woman Killed in B4696 Collision

SUSSEX

Two Detained for Attempted Murder After Stabbing in Polegate

SUSSEX

Peacehaven Park’s Teen Rape Case: Sussex Police Probe

SUSSEX

East Sussex Fire Service Tackles Major Industrial Blaze

Breaking

Garda Sgt. Ciaran Whelan Faces Serious Charges: Complete Case Details

Top Stories

SUSSEX

Witness Appeal: Crawley Accident Involving 17-Year-Old Girl

Breaking

Emergency Response at Balham London Underground Station Following Incident

Breaking

A man is due in court charged with the murder of Shaquille Graham in Catford

Breaking

Fire Breaks Out in Flat Near Faversham After Sunlight Sparks Blaze

Breaking

Man Stabbed in North London Street Altercation

Breaking

Fire Breaks Out in Flats in Tunbridge Wells

Breaking

Weekend M25 Closures: Plan Your Travel

Breaking

HMYOI Cookham Wood in Rochester Set to be Converted into Adult Prison

Breaking

Man Charged with Murder Following Wembley Stabbing Incident

Breaking

Serving Police Officer Charged with Child Abduction and Arranging Sexual Exploitation

Breaking

Richard Taylor Death: Father of Damilola Taylor and Anti-Knife Crime Campaigner Passes Away

Breaking

M4 Temporarily Closed After Multi-Vehicle Collision

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Police Respond to Stabbing Incident on Wandsworth Road
Man Charged with Murder Following Fatal Collision in East Ham
Operation Henhouse: over 400 arrests and £19m seized in national campaign tackling fraud

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.