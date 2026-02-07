The FDA has issued a massive recall of more than 6,000 bags of promotional M&M’s after a serious labelling blunder. Beacon Promotions Inc failed to warn consumers that these sweets contain milk, soy, and peanuts — allergens that could trigger severe, even fatal, reactions in millions of Americans.

Custom M&M’s Distributed Across 20 States

The affected 1.3-ounce bags of Peanut and classic M&M’s were not supermarket staples but promotional giveaways made for various companies and events. They hit shelves in 20 states,s including California, Texas, Florida, and New York. Labels like “Make Your Mark” with lot code M1823200 and expiry of April 30, 2026, mark the Peanut M&M’s.

Classic M&M’s involved feature promotional logos from big names such as Subaru, Adobe, Xfinity, and Morgan Stanley. Full lot codes and best-by dates are detailed in the official FDA recall notice.

Allergic Reactions Could Be Deadly

Up to six million Americans suffer from peanut allergies, around 1.9 million from soy allergies, and six million from milk allergies. For these individuals, consuming even tiny amounts can provoke severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis — a life-threatening condition causing airway closure and shock within minutes.

If you have a milk, soy, or peanut allergy and possess any of these recalled M&M’s, do not eat them. The FDA warns discarding the bags immediately to avoid a potentially fatal reaction.

Who Is Behind the Recall?

Beacon Promotions Inc, a Minnesota company specialising in branded giveaways from tote bags to sweets, is responsible for the faulty packaging. The promotional M&M’s were customised for major firms and institutions, including Subaru, Morgan Stanley, Adobe, Dropbox, Xfinity (Comcast), Best Western, Berkshire Hathaway Guard, University of Maryland, and Liberty University.

States affected by the recall range from Alabama to Wisconsin, covering a wide swath of the US.

Know the Symptoms

Hives, swelling, vomiting

Wheezing, facial swelling

Drop in blood pressure

Difficulty breathing

These symptoms can develop suddenly in people allergic to milk, peanuts, and soy. Those with such allergies often carry epinephrine auto-injectors and must avoid hidden allergens at all costs.