Big news from the world of Peppa Pig! George Pig, the cheeky little brother, is set to be diagnosed as moderately deaf in an upcoming episode. The animated hit show is tackling hearing impairment head-on for the very first time.

‘Hearing Loss’ Episode Drops This Friday

The episode, titled Hearing Loss, airs this Friday and takes viewers inside George’s world as he experiences everyday sounds in a brand-new way. From splashing in puddles to the ice-cream van tune, George navigates life with his new diagnosis.

Show creators Hasbro teamed up with the UK’s National Deaf Children’s Society to ensure the story is both accurate and sensitive. Deaf producer and script consultant Camilla Arnold also played a key role in shaping the episode.

First-Ever Audio Perspective — With Star Power!

This episode is groundbreaking, told mainly through George’s audio perspective. Adding star power, Gladiators’ Jodie Ounsley, aka Fury and the England rugby team’s first deaf player, guest stars as George’s audiologist.

Social Media Cheers Inclusive New Storyline

Parents and viewers have praised the show on social media for its accessible and age-appropriate take on hearing loss. Many called it “a gentle but powerful way” to teach kids empathy and inclusion. Others hailed it as a major win for representation in children’s TV.