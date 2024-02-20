Police investigation underway; death currently deemed non-suspicious

A tragic discovery unfolded near the Priory Shopping Centre in Dartford today as emergency services responded to reports of a deceased individual found in a nearby car park.

The distressing incident occurred at approximately 11:30 am on February 20, prompting a swift response from officers, South East Coast Ambulance Service crews, and Kent Fire and Rescue teams.

The deceased person was located in a car park near Lowfield Street, with authorities swiftly launching an investigation to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the individual’s death.

While details remain limited, Kent Police released a statement confirming their involvement in the ongoing investigation. At present, the death is not being treated as suspicious, although inquiries are ongoing to determine the sequence of events leading to the tragic outcome.

Authorities urge anyone with pertinent information or potential evidence, such as CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward and assist with the investigation. Individuals can contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit appeals line at 01622 798538, quoting reference JW/LB/016/24, or email [email protected].

As the investigation progresses, authorities aim to provide clarity and closure to the loved ones of the deceased individual while ensuring the integrity of the inquiry.

For further updates and developments on this developing story, stay tuned to reliable news sources.