Concerns are mounting for the safety and well-being of three siblings, Pauly-Boi (3), Jolene (5), and Betsy (8), who were last seen at midday on Friday, March 22. The children, along with their 31-year-old mother, Jessica, have been reported missing from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

Police are urgently seeking the whereabouts of the family, particularly as there is a court order in place preventing the children from being in the care of their parents due to safety concerns. Authorities have released a photograph of Jessica in hopes of gathering more information to aid in the search for her and the vulnerable children.

Pauly-Boi has dark blonde hair, Jolene has mousey brown hair, and Betsy has long blonde hair. Unfortunately, their current clothing is unknown.

Jessica is described as tall, of a slim build, and has a pale complexion. Detective Inspector Faye Bennett has issued a direct appeal, urging Jessica or anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts to contact the police immediately.

“We want to check that the children are safe and well,” Inspector Bennett emphasized.

Anyone who has seen the children or has information on their location is urged to contact the police by dialling 101 and quoting incident number 343 of March 22. In case of an immediate sighting, dial 999.

Information can also be provided to the Missing People charity on 116 000 or through their website www.missingpeople.org.uk.

As the search intensifies, the community’s assistance and vigilance are crucial in ensuring the safe return of Pauly-Boi, Jolene, and Betsy to their loved ones. Updates on the search efforts will be shared as they become available.