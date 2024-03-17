Commuters travelling on Southeastern Railway services this weekend should be aware of planned engineering works that will impact train services on Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17.

The scheduled engineering works will result in cancellations, diversions, and replacement bus services on certain routes. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and check for updates before travelling.

Here is a breakdown of the affected routes and alternative arrangements:

Buses Replace Trains via Orpington (Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17)

Engineering works between Petts Wood and Sevenoaks will necessitate the closure of all lines, affecting services via Orpington. Passengers are reminded that:

There will be no trains via Orpington on both days.

Trains on the Paddock Wood Line will be retimed and run via an alternative route.

Trains on the Hastings Line will be retimed, diverted, and will not stop at Orpington.

Trains on the Bromley South Line will only run between London Victoria and Bromley South.

Trains on the Grove Park Line will only run between London Charing Cross and Chislehurst.

Accessible replacement buses will operate between Bromley South and Orpington, as well as between Chislehurst and Sevenoaks.

Buses Replace Trains via Gravesend and Strood (Sunday, March 17)

Engineering works between Gravesend and Strood will result in the closure of all lines between Dartford, Gravesend, Strood, and Maidstone West. Passengers should note:

Trains on the Highspeed via Gravesend route will only run between London St Pancras International and Ebbsfleet.

Trains on the Sidcup Line will not run, with services diverted and additional stops at Albany Park.

Trains on the Medway Valley Line will only run between Paddock Wood and Maidstone West.

Accessible replacement buses will operate on various routes between Ebbsfleet and Strood, Dartford and Gravesend, Dartford and Gillingham, and Gravesend and Maidstone West.

No Trains between London Victoria and Lewisham (Sunday, March 17)

Engineering works between London Victoria and Lewisham will lead to the closure of all lines, with trains diverted from London Victoria to London Charing Cross. Passengers travelling via Denmark Hill, Peckham Rye, or Nunhead can use alternative Thameslink services to complete their journey.

Buses Replace Trains between Lewisham and Hayes (Sunday, March 17)

Engineering works between Ladywell and Hayes will result in the closure of all lines between Lewisham and Hayes. Passengers are advised that trains between London Charing Cross and Hayes will not run, with accessible rail replacement buses operating between Lewisham and Hayes.

Buses Replace Trains between Dover Priory and Ramsgate (Sunday, March 17)

Engineering works between Dover and Ramsgate will necessitate the closure of the line via Deal. Trains between London St Pancras International and Ramsgate via Dover will only run between London St Pancras International and Dover. Accessible replacement buses will operate between Dover and Ramsgate, calling at all stations.

Commuters are urged to plan their journeys in advance and allow for extra travel time due to these disruptions. For further information and updates, passengers can visit the Southeastern Railway website or contact customer service.

Note: Ticket acceptance and alternative travel options are available as outlined above. Passengers are advised to check for updates before travelling.