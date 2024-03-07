Authorities are urgently seeking information from the public after a serious road traffic collision occurred on Wildhouse Lane in Milnrow, Rochdale. The incident took place at approximately 19.45 GMT on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

According to reports, a Nissan Micra, travelling northbound, collided with a BMW One Series heading in the opposite direction. The aftermath of the collision left the driver of the Nissan in a life-threatening condition, while the driver and passenger of the BMW sustained minor injuries.

The Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information to come forward. In particular, they are interested in speaking to individuals who may possess footage, including dash-cam recordings, CCTV footage, or mobile phone videos, from the area leading up to the collision.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the police at 0161 856 4741, quoting log number 2757 of March 3, 2024. Alternatively, you can share information anonymously through Greater Manchester Police website’s ‘tell us about’ tool or via LiveChat on http://www.gmp.police.uk. For those who prefer complete anonymity, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached at 0800 555 111.