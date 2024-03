Police are searching for a boy with links to Greenwich who has been missing for over one week.

Colin, 14, is missing from Croydon and was last seen on March 5.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with the reference 01/42646/24.

Croydon MPS tweeted: “Can you help find Colin, 14, who is missing from Croydon?

“Last seen on March 5.

“Colin has links to Greenwich.

“Please call 101 quote 01/46246/24 with info.”